Last Call: Molson Coors Challenges A-B’s Future Use of Bud Light Corn Syrup Ads

Molson Coors Seeks Permanent Injunction Against Bud Light Corn Syrup Ads

The so-called “corntroversy” between Molson Coors Beverage Company and Anheuser-Busch InBev is dragging on.

Molson Coors is seeking a permanent injunction to stop A-B from broadcasting additional Bud Light ads pointing out the use of corn syrup in the brewing process of its competitor’s flagship light lagers, Coors Light and Miller Lite, according to Law 360. The latest salvo in the fight between two of the largest beer manufacturers in the country came in the form of a reply brief on Wednesday from Molson Coors, saying an injunction was necessary as A-B had signaled it would continue its ad campaign.

“The Seventh Circuit’s ruling does not address what happens when one of the ‘rival[s]’ changes or clarifies its message,” Molson Coors argued. “But that silence should not be read as approbation of perpetuating deception. … Under AB’s reading of the ruling, rivals could uncover long-since changed or corrected historical statements and then wield them against their competitors, deceiving consumers about the present-day situation.”

In May, a federal circuit judge ruled that Anheuser-Busch InBev is free to continue its advertising campaign calling out the use of corn syrup in Molson Coors Beverage Company’s flagship light lagers.

“If Molson Coors does not like the sneering tone of Anheuser-Busch’s ads, it can mock Bud Light in return,” U.S. Circuit Judge Frank Easterbrook of the Seventh Circuit wrote. “Litigation should not be a substitute for competition in the market.”

Molson Coors, then named MillerCoors, filed a deceptive advertising lawsuit against the world’s largest beer manufacturer after it ran a commercial during the 2019 Super Bowl pointing out the use of corn syrup during the brewing process of Miller Lite and Coors Light, which Bud Light does not use.

At the heart of Easterbrook’s decision is that Miller Lite and Coors Light both list “corn syrup (dextrose)” among their ingredients.

In the reply brief, Molson Coors added that it has changed the wording on its website about corn syrup. A section of the Molson Coors website titled “nutritional information” reads: “Like many brewers, we use an adjunct to aid in the fermentation process. For example, Miller Lite and Coors Light use corn syrup. Bud Light uses rice. Regardless of what source is used to aide fermentation, rice or corn syrup, it gets consumed by the yeast in the brewing process. So it’s not in the final product. But not a single product here at Molson Coors ever uses high fructose corn syrup, while a number of Anheuser-Busch products do.”

Boston Beer Ceases On-Site Service at Boston Taproom

Boston Beer Company shuttered the Samuel Adams Boston Tap Room earlier this week, citing an “influx of out-of-state visitors from COVID-19 hotspots,” according to the location’s social media profiles.

“While we love welcoming visitors to the taproom, we also know we need to do our part to keep everyone as safe as possible,” the company wrote.

Boston Beer said the 14,000 sq. ft. taproom — located about 20 yards from the statue of the Samuel Adams beer brand’s namesake near tourist-heavy Faneuil Hall — won’t be offering on-site service, including no outdoor service. The location will offer contactless pick up of taproom-exclusive beers and seasonal offerings Wednesdays through Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. EST. Masks and IDs will be required.

The Samuel Adams taproom’s outdoor roof deck had been open for about three weeks.

“We’ll continue to monitor trends and will reopen our rooftop patio when we believe it is in the best interest of our drinkers and coworkers,” the company added.

The taproom opened in January a couple of years after being announced.⠀⠀⠀

Molson Coors Promotes Sofia Colucci to Global VP for Miller Brand Family

Molson Coors Beverage Company promoted Sofia Colucci in June to global vice president of the Miller family of brands, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Colucci previously served as Molson Coors’ vice president of North American innovation for the company for more than two years. She had worked in innovation for Molson Coors since joining the company in October 2017. She previously worked for PepsiCo in innovation and marketing leadership roles.

Monday Night Hires Stephanie Grant as Social Media Coordinator

Atlanta’s Monday Night Brewing has hired Stephanie Grant as its new social media coordinator. Grant, an Atlanta-based beer writer who runs the She Loves Craft copywriting firm, announced the job move in her newsletter. She’ll start at the Georgia craft brewery at the end of the month.

“For the last few years, I’ve been pursuing a freelancing career but knew if I could get a job at Monday Night, I would go for it,” she wrote in her newsletter. “Why Monday Night Brewing? They’re one of the dopest breweries in Atlanta. I love them so much, we got married there four years ago. Plus, their team exhibits this amazing passion for the work they do, and who wouldn’t want to work in that type of environment? Double plus, I get to stretch my creative ability, which was something lacking in my current 9-5.”

Grant had been freelancing for Monday Night for the last couple of months.

“This job really is a dream come true,” Grant wrote. “As my love for craft beer grew, I knew I eventually wanted a career in the industry. I’ll be honest, I had no idea how it would happen, but I kept working towards it by building relationships and putting myself out there. When COVID-19 showed up, I just knew I would have to put this dream on hold, but the universe had other things in store.”