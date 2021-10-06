WINTER 2021 | 11/30 + 12/1 | SANTA MONICA
Beer Analysis and Advice Plus the Partners to Make it Happen

On November 30th and December 1st, the beer industry will gather to touch base, share energy and impart advice. The event mixes high-profile speakers and informative panels with special networking opportunities. Brewbound will maintain our mission to offer the community the opportunities it needs to build together, to learn together, and to succeed together.

Brewbound Live’s two-day program looks to the coming year with presentations and discussions with key industry leaders on innovation, investment, retailing, and the key opportunities and trends that will enable growth within the beer business and beyond. 

 

Print the agenda for Monday, November 29

Please note: All times US Pacific Time

  • 6:00 PM
    -
    8:00 PM

    Opening Night Party Presented By JuneShine

    Venue: JuneShine @ 2914 Main St, Santa Monica, CA 90405

    ** All registered attendees of Brewbound Live Winter 2021 are invited to attend. A valid ID is required for admittance. **

Print the agenda for Tuesday, November 30

Please note: All times US Pacific Time

  • 7:30 AM
    -
    10:00 AM

    Breakfast & Registration

    Breakfast, coffee and beverages are served from 7:30 AM to 9:00 AM PT and are included with registration. Registration and badge pick up opens for the day at 7:30 AM PT. 
  • 8:00 AM
    -
    9:30 AM

    Brewbound Pitch Slam 13 Semifinal Round

    The morning of day one, up to 12 semi-finalists take part in the opening round of back-to-back pitches. Each pitch is only 2 minutes with immediate feedback from the judges. Six finalists are chosen by the judges at the end of the day to continue to the finals.
  • 9:30 AM
    -
    10:00 AM

    Networking Break

  • 10:00 AM
    -

    Welcome Remarks

    • Justin Kendall, Editor, Brewbound
      Justin Kendall, Editor, Brewbound -

      Justin Kendall

      Editor, Brewbound

      Justin Kendall provides daily coverage of the beer industry on Brewbound.com, conducts live-streamed interviews during Brewbound's events and co-produces the Brewbound podcast. Kendall is a 17-year career journalist who led alt-weekly newspapers in Kansas City, Missouri, and Des Moines, Iowa.

    • Justin Kendall, Editor, Brewbound
  • 10:00 AM
    -
    10:45 AM

    What It Means to Be A Craft Brewer with Firestone Walker

    Firestone Walker co-founder David Walker will share what it means to be a craft brewer now and reflect on the brewery’s quarter-century journey. Chief sales officer David Macon and chief marketing officer Dustin Hinz will later join the conversation to explain how they will execute the vision to take the company into the next 25 years.
    • David Walker, Co-Founder, Firestone Walker
      David Walker, Co-Founder, Firestone Walker -

      David Walker

      Co-Founder, Firestone Walker

      Firestone Walker co-founder David Walker is originally from Devon, a county in southwest England. He relocated to the West Coast in 1991, and established the brewery in Los Olivos, California with his brother-in-law Adam Firestone a few years after that. The company relocated Paso Robles in 2001. Walker makes regular trips home to see his family and check on his beer, which, along with 20 U.S. states, is distributed in the UK.

    • David Macon, Chief Sales Officer, Firestone Walker
    • Dustin Hinz, CMO, Firestone Walker
    • David Walker, Co-Founder, Firestone Walker
    • David Macon, Chief Sales Officer, Firestone Walker
    • Dustin Hinz, CMO, Firestone Walker
  • 10:45 AM
    -
    11:20 AM

    Straight Shooting: What Wholesalers Wish Suppliers Knew

    Sinead Carey (Wine Warehouse), Terry Cekola (Elite Brands of Colorado) and Laura Markstein (Markstein Sales Co.) will share the things they wish suppliers knew about working with distributors and offer their middle-tier perspectives.
    • Sinead Carey, Director of Sales, Beer and Speciality Beverage, Wine Warehouse
      Sinead Carey, Director of Sales, Beer and Speciality Beverage, Wine Warehouse -

      Sinead Carey

      Director of Sales, Beer and Speciality Beverage, Wine Warehouse

      Sinead Carey is the Director of Sales for Specialty Beer & Beverage at Wine Warehouse. She joined Wine Warehouse in 2016 in a leadership role that includes overseeing a team of craft beer specialists, working with supplier partners on planning, market execution, and collaborating with Wine Warehouse Sales Teams to drive performance behind the beer category. With over 18 years of successful experience working in the beer industry, Sinead has held roles in sales, distributor management, channel management, and trade marketing with Star Brand Imports, Heineken USA and Anchor Brewing. She is an Irish native and a graduate of Trinity College Dublin. She is Cicerone Certified Beer Server and lists lagers and hazy IPAs as her favorite styles of beer.

    • Laura Markstein, President, Markstein Sales Company
      Laura Markstein, President, Markstein Sales Company -

      Laura Markstein

      President, Markstein Sales Company

      Laura Markstein has been President of Markstein Sales Company since 2001 and has led the 102-year-old company in its continued growth and success in the East Bay of California. Laura’s commitment to her customers, employees and community is evident in the multiple awards received and organizations in which she has served. From working to pass needed legislation protecting business rights to providing a work environment recognized as leading the way in employee satisfaction and wellness, Laura is proving that women leaders in the beverage distribution industry may be few in number, but big in impact.

    • Terry Cekola, President, Elite Brands of Colorado
    • Sinead Carey, Director of Sales, Beer and Speciality Beverage, Wine Warehouse
    • Laura Markstein, President, Markstein Sales Company
    • Terry Cekola, President, Elite Brands of Colorado
  • 11:20 AM
    -
    12:00 PM

    Drizly On The At-Home Drinker Economy

    Drizly director of brand Liz Paquette will offer insights into the at-home drinker e-commerce economy, including consumer shopping trends, the styles and brands in demand, a look ahead to 2022, and what Uber’s acquisition of Drizly means for the future.
    • Liz Paquette, Director of Brand, Drizly
    • Liz Paquette, Director of Brand, Drizly
  • 12:00 PM
    -
    12:05 PM

    Brewbound Best of 2021 Awards & Rising Stars Announcement

    The Brewbound Awards have recognized large and small beer companies, as well as notable industry figures, for their execution of various business and philanthropic initiatives since 2014.
  • 12:05 PM
    -
    1:15 PM

    Lunch, Networking & Beers

    Enjoy lunch and beers with an ocean view. Lunch is included with registration and will be served poolside at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel, weather permitting. The sample bar will also be open, featuring new beer and beyond products of registered attendees. 
  • 1:15 PM
    -
    1:55 PM

    The Hard Truths About Hard Seltzers

    Danny Brager, of Brager Beverage Alcohol Consulting, presenting on behalf of 3 Tier Beverages and NielsenIQ, will suss out the truth about the once-in-a-generation phenomenon that is hard seltzers.
    • Danny Brager, Brager Beverage Alcohol Consulting, In Partnership with NielsenIQ and 3 Tier Beverages
      Danny Brager, Brager Beverage Alcohol Consulting, In Partnership with NielsenIQ and 3 Tier Beverages -

      Danny Brager

      Brager Beverage Alcohol Consulting, In Partnership with NielsenIQ and 3 Tier Beverages

      Danny Brager has a wealth of experience in the Beverage Alcohol industry, seeing many trends come and stay, but others come and then die. He is the former Senior Vice President of Nielsen’s Beverage Alcohol Practice Area in the United States, where for close to 20 years he led teams that supported relationships with Nielsen’s many Beer, Wine, and Spirits clients (suppliers, importers, distributors, and retailers) as well as with key industry groups and the media. In that role, Danny succinctly provided data driven analysis and insights, focused on the U.S. retail environment and consumer/shopper – who they are, what they buy, and why - and what to expect looking ahead. In September 2020, Danny introduced Brager Beverage Alcohol Consulting, providing analysis services to beverage alcohol companies seeking to translate market data into authoritative, fact-based insights in support of their brand and corporate goals. Every year, he presents at large numbers of industry and individual company events, and is a frequent thought leader contributor to the media/press. His informed opinions are respected by beverage alcohol producers, importers, distributors, retailers, and financiers. Danny was born in Calgary, Alberta and moved to Toronto where he graduated from the Schulich School of Business at York University in Toronto with an Honors Bachelor Degree in Business Administration. He relocated to Mission Viejo, California in 1993 where he now resides.

    • Danny Brager, Brager Beverage Alcohol Consulting, In Partnership with NielsenIQ and 3 Tier Beverages
  • 1:55 PM
    -
    2:30 PM

    Keeping Hard Seltzer Fizzy: How Indie Seltzer Succeeds

    The leaders of four hard seltzer brands — Sean Mossman (Sonic Hard Seltzer), Jeana Harrington (Mighty Swell), Josh Landan (Ashland) and Vikram Nayar (Two Robbers) — will share why they believe there is still room in the segment for independent producers.
    • Vikram Nayar, Co-Founder, Two Robbers Hard Seltzer
    • Jeana Harrington, CEO, Mighty Swell
    • Sean Mossman, President, Sonic Hard Seltzer (Coop Ale Works)
    • Josh Landan, Founder, Ashland Hard Seltzer
    • Vikram Nayar, Co-Founder, Two Robbers Hard Seltzer
    • Jeana Harrington, CEO, Mighty Swell
    • Sean Mossman, President, Sonic Hard Seltzer (Coop Ale Works)
    • Josh Landan, Founder, Ashland Hard Seltzer
  • 2:30 PM
    -
    3:00 PM

    Networking Break & Beers

  • 3:00 PM
    -
    3:40 PM

    Generation Z: Insights Into the New Gen of Drinkers

    • Lindsay Kunkle, Senior Director, Digital & Insights, FTI Consulting
    • Peter Rose, Senior Partner, Consulting Division, Kantar
    • Lindsay Kunkle, Senior Director, Digital & Insights, FTI Consulting
    • Peter Rose, Senior Partner, Consulting Division, Kantar
  • 3:40 PM
    -
    4:00 PM

    Presentations TBA

  • 4:00 PM
    -
    5:00 PM

    Beers & Networking

  • 6:00 PM
    -
    8:00 PM

    After Party Presented By Firestone Walker

    Venue: Firestone Walker Brewing Company - The Propagator @ 3205 Washington Blvd, Marina Del Rey, CA90292

    ** All registered attendees of Brewbound Live Winter 2021 are invited to attend. An event badge and valid ID is required for admittance. **
Print the agenda for Wednesday, December 01

Please note: All times US Pacific Time

  • 8:00 AM
    -
    9:00 AM

    Breakfast & Registration

    Breakfast, coffee and beverages are served from 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM PT and are included with registration. Registration and badge pick up opens for the day at 8:00 AM PT. 
  • 9:00 AM
    -
    9:40 AM

    Opportunities & Obstacles: A Look at the Beer Biz Heading into 2022

    Beer Institute VP of research Danelle Kosmal will share the opportunities and obstacles facing beverage producers in 2022.
    • Danelle Kosmal, Vice President of Research, Beer Institute
    • Danelle Kosmal, Vice President of Research, Beer Institute
  • 9:40 AM
    -
    10:20 AM

    Beer Buyers Tell All: The Secrets to Selling More Beer in 2022

    Whole Foods’ Mary Guiver and Buffalo Wild Wings’ Jason Murphy will share the secrets to selling more beer, seltzer, kombucha, tea, coffee etc. in the off- and on-premise channels in 2022.
    • Mary Guiver, Global Principle Category Merchant Beer & Spirits, Whole Foods
      Mary Guiver, Global Principle Category Merchant Beer & Spirits, Whole Foods -

      Mary Guiver

      Global Principle Category Merchant Beer & Spirits, Whole Foods

      With 16+ plus years in the grocery retail landscape, including over a decade of emphasis on category management in an industry-leading chain retailer for adult beverage, Mary Guiver’s dynamic background at Whole Foods Market Inc provides a unique blend of retail insights. As the Principle Global Category Merchant for Beer & Spirits she continues to grow the WFM program through commitment to artisanal, local and innovative products, alongside a steadfast focus on quality standards and consumer demands. With a keen eye for industry trends and a collaborative approach to chain retail, Mary is able to elaborate on the inner strategies and continued evolution of one of the top chain retailers in the market.

    • Jason Murphy, Beverage Product & Program Innovation Manager, Buffalo Wild Wings
    • Mary Guiver, Global Principle Category Merchant Beer & Spirits, Whole Foods
    • Jason Murphy, Beverage Product & Program Innovation Manager, Buffalo Wild Wings
  • 10:20 AM
    -
    10:45 AM

    Networking Break

  • 10:45 AM
    -
    11:30 AM

    Brewbound Pitch Slam 13 Final Round

    The 13th edition of the business pitch competition is designed to encourage entrepreneurship and build awareness for startups within the beer, cider, hard seltzer, alcoholic kombucha, and canned cocktail segments. Finalists have five minutes to deliver their pitches, followed by four-minute Q&A sessions with the judges.

    • Ryan Lake, Director, Arlington Capital Advisors
    • Veronica Vega, Director of Product Development, Deschutes Brewery
    • Mallika Monteiro, EVP, Chief Growth, Strategy & Digital Officer, Constellation Brands
    • Laura Markstein, President, Markstein Sales Company
      Laura Markstein, President, Markstein Sales Company -

      Laura Markstein

      President, Markstein Sales Company

      Laura Markstein has been President of Markstein Sales Company since 2001 and has led the 102-year-old company in its continued growth and success in the East Bay of California. Laura’s commitment to her customers, employees and community is evident in the multiple awards received and organizations in which she has served. From working to pass needed legislation protecting business rights to providing a work environment recognized as leading the way in employee satisfaction and wellness, Laura is proving that women leaders in the beverage distribution industry may be few in number, but big in impact.

    • Ryan Lake, Director, Arlington Capital Advisors
    • Veronica Vega, Director of Product Development, Deschutes Brewery
    • Mallika Monteiro, EVP, Chief Growth, Strategy & Digital Officer, Constellation Brands
    • Laura Markstein, President, Markstein Sales Company
  • 11:30 AM
    -
    12:00 PM

    Beyond ‘Beyond Beer’: Beverage Entrepreneurs in New Frontiers

    Diving deeper into beyond-beyond beer offerings, Loverboy’s Kyle Cooke, JuneShine’s Greg Serrao and SUNiCE’s Wyatt Carder will share how their brands are disrupting the beer category.
    • Kyle Cooke, Co-Founder, Loverboy
    • Wyatt Carder, Co-founder, SUNiCE
      Wyatt Carder, Co-founder, SUNiCE -

      Wyatt Carder

      Co-founder, SUNiCE

      Wyatt Carder began his beverage career at Catch Hospitality Group in 2011 as a beverage buyer, sommelier, and manager. During this time, Wyatt launched the first wine-based cocktail in a can in North America, Pampelonne. Achieving 115% year-over-year growth rate for four years, Pampelonne became the number one selling wine in a can and number one wine cocktail in the Northeast according to Nielsen reporting. Pampelonne Rosé Lime remains the highest velocity wine-based cocktail per point of distribution of any brand nationwide. Wyatt sold the assets of Pampelonne in Spring of 2020. As a first mover, Wyatt had the foresight to identify some of the most pervasive trends in the alcohol industry and take early action. Pampelonne was created ahead of the ready-to-drink canned cocktails surge; ahead of the ‘better for you’ ready-to-drink beverage alcohol curve; and ahead of the wine in a can trend.

    • Greg Serrao, Co-Founder and CEO, JuneShine
    • Kyle Cooke, Co-Founder, Loverboy
    • Wyatt Carder, Co-founder, SUNiCE
    • Greg Serrao, Co-Founder and CEO, JuneShine
  • 12:00 PM
    -
    1:00 PM

    Lunch, Networking & Beers

    Enjoy lunch and beers with an ocean view. Lunch is included with registration and will be served poolside at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel, weather permitting. The sample bar will also be open, featuring new beer and beyond products of registered attendees. 
  • 1:00 PM
    -
    1:45 PM

    Breaking Down the Beer Industry's Evolving Spheres of Influence

    J.B. Shireman of Arlington Capital will break down the industry’s evolving spheres of influence.
    • JB Shireman, Director, Arlington Capital Advisors
      JB Shireman, Director, Arlington Capital Advisors -

      JB Shireman

      Director, Arlington Capital Advisors

      Most recently, JB has been a consultant and dealmaker in the craft beer space and has led many high-profile craft transactions including Devil’s Backbone, 10 Barrel, Four Peaks, Breckenridge, Saint Archer, Hop Valley, Revolver, Terrapin, Boulevard, Firestone Walker, 21A/Funkwerks and Brooklyn Brewery. JB lives in Fort Collins, Colorado with his wife Angela and two boys, Sawyer and Max. He is an avid fly fisherman, hunter, climber and writer.

    • JB Shireman, Director, Arlington Capital Advisors
  • 1:45 PM
    -
    2:15 PM

    Built to Sell: SLO Brew's Incubator Strategy

    Following the sale of the Cali Squeeze brand of fruited beers and hard seltzers, SLO Brew founders Hamish Marshall and Rodney Cegelski will detail their incubator strategy.
    • Hamish Marshall, Co-Founder, SLO Brew
    • Rodney Cegelski, Co-Founder, SLO Brew
    • Hamish Marshall, Co-Founder, SLO Brew
    • Rodney Cegelski, Co-Founder, SLO Brew
  • 2:15 PM
    -
    2:45 PM

    How Foxtrot is Disrupting the C-Store Space

    Diving deeper into the convenience channel, Foxtrot co-founder and CEO Mike LaVitola will share how bev-alc products fit into the fast-expanding c-store’s platform, which includes 30-minute delivery.
    • Mike LaVitola, CEO and co-founder, Foxtrot
      Mike LaVitola, CEO and co-founder, Foxtrot -

      Mike LaVitola

      CEO and co-founder, Foxtrot

      Mike LaVitola is the co-founder and CEO of Foxtrot – a contemporary evolution of the corner store and café. Foxtrot’s spaces offer all the most-loved aspects of neighborhood cafes, and you can call on the app for the best local beer, fine wines, curated gifts and everyday essentials, delivered from our store to your door in under an hour. Foxtrot is a digitally native, venture-backed business building a brand that marries the best of neighborhood retail and e-commerce technology. Mike began his career working in investment banking in Austin, Texas, focusing on large-scale, Public Private Partnership infrastructure transactions. He then joined a middle market private equity firm in Chicago before attending the University of Chicago Booth School of Business where he launched Foxtrot in 2013.

    • Mike LaVitola, CEO and co-founder, Foxtrot
  • 2:45 PM
    -
    3:15 PM

    How Athletic Brewing Broke The Stigma of Non-Alcoholic Beer

    Bill Shufelt, co-founder and CEO of Athletic Brewing, will share how the fast-rising non-alcoholic craft beer brand has broken the stigma of non-alcoholic beer and made it cool.
    • Bill Shufelt, Co-Founder & CEO, Athletic Brewing Company
      Bill Shufelt, Co-Founder & CEO, Athletic Brewing Company -

      Bill Shufelt

      Co-Founder & CEO, Athletic Brewing Company

      Bill Shufelt is the co-founder of Athletic Brewing, a pioneer in revolutionizing non-alcoholic craft beer. An outdoor enthusiast, ultra trail runner, and beer lover, he left a 12-year career in finance to build the first brewing facility & tap room in the nation dedicated entirely to non-alcoholic beer. Bill and Athletic co-founder John Walker set out to have a positive impact on tens of millions of Americans through health, activity, and community. They are firm believers you shouldn't have to sacrifice being at your best to enjoy great beer.

    • Bill Shufelt, Co-Founder & CEO, Athletic Brewing Company
  • 3:15 PM
    -
    3:30 PM

    Brewbound Pitch Slam 13 Winner Announcement

Brewbound Live Winter 2021 Speaker Lineup

We are honored to have trailblazers, trendsetters and rising stars join us on stage. They speak at Brewbound Live because they're focused on the future of the beer industry. Our on-stage content is specifically designed with founders, C-level executives, and decision-makers in mind.

Stay tuned for the full 2021 speaker lineup! 20+ industry leaders and innovators will join Brewbound Live this year.

  • Bill Shufelt, Co-Founder & CEO, Athletic Brewing Company - Brewbound Live Winter 2021

    Bill Shufelt

    Co-Founder & CEO, Athletic Brewing Company

    Bill Shufelt, Co-Founder & CEO, Athletic Brewing Company - Brewbound Live Winter 2021

    Bill Shufelt

    Co-Founder & CEO, Athletic Brewing Company

    Bill Shufelt is the co-founder of Athletic Brewing, a pioneer in revolutionizing non-alcoholic craft beer. An outdoor enthusiast, ultra trail runner, and beer lover, he left a 12-year career in finance to build the first brewing facility & tap room in the nation dedicated entirely to non-alcoholic beer. Bill and Athletic co-founder John Walker set out to have a positive impact on tens of millions of Americans through health, activity, and community. They are firm believers you shouldn't have to sacrifice being at your best to enjoy great beer.

  • Danelle Kosmal, Vice President of Research, Beer Institute - Brewbound Live Winter 2021

    Danelle Kosmal

    Vice President of Research, Beer Institute

  • David Walker, Co-Founder, Firestone Walker - Brewbound Live Winter 2021

    David Walker

    Co-Founder, Firestone Walker

    David Walker, Co-Founder, Firestone Walker - Brewbound Live Winter 2021

    David Walker

    Co-Founder, Firestone Walker

    Firestone Walker co-founder David Walker is originally from Devon, a county in southwest England. He relocated to the West Coast in 1991, and established the brewery in Los Olivos, California with his brother-in-law Adam Firestone a few years after that. The company relocated Paso Robles in 2001. Walker makes regular trips home to see his family and check on his beer, which, along with 20 U.S. states, is distributed in the UK.

  • Liz Paquette, Director of Brand, Drizly - Brewbound Live Winter 2021

    Liz Paquette

    Director of Brand, Drizly

  • Jason Murphy, Beverage Product & Program Innovation Manager, Buffalo Wild Wings - Brewbound Live Winter 2021

    Jason Murphy

    Beverage Product & Program Innovation Manager, Buffalo Wild Wings

  • Mallika Monteiro, EVP, Chief Growth, Strategy & Digital Officer, Constellation Brands - Brewbound Live Winter 2021

    Mallika Monteiro

    EVP, Chief Growth, Strategy & Digital Officer, Constellation Brands

  • David Macon, Chief Sales Officer, Firestone Walker - Brewbound Live Winter 2021

    David Macon

    Chief Sales Officer, Firestone Walker

  • Dustin Hinz, CMO, Firestone Walker - Brewbound Live Winter 2021

    Dustin Hinz

    CMO, Firestone Walker

  • Sinead Carey, Director of Sales, Beer and Speciality Beverage, Wine Warehouse - Brewbound Live Winter 2021

    Sinead Carey

    Director of Sales, Beer and Speciality Beverage, Wine Warehouse

    Sinead Carey, Director of Sales, Beer and Speciality Beverage, Wine Warehouse - Brewbound Live Winter 2021

    Sinead Carey

    Director of Sales, Beer and Speciality Beverage, Wine Warehouse

    Sinead Carey is the Director of Sales for Specialty Beer & Beverage at Wine Warehouse. She joined Wine Warehouse in 2016 in a leadership role that includes overseeing a team of craft beer specialists, working with supplier partners on planning, market execution, and collaborating with Wine Warehouse Sales Teams to drive performance behind the beer category. With over 18 years of successful experience working in the beer industry, Sinead has held roles in sales, distributor management, channel management, and trade marketing with Star Brand Imports, Heineken USA and Anchor Brewing. She is an Irish native and a graduate of Trinity College Dublin. She is Cicerone Certified Beer Server and lists lagers and hazy IPAs as her favorite styles of beer.

  • Hamish Marshall, Co-Founder, SLO Brew - Brewbound Live Winter 2021

    Hamish Marshall

    Co-Founder, SLO Brew

  • Rodney Cegelski, Co-Founder, SLO Brew - Brewbound Live Winter 2021

    Rodney Cegelski

    Co-Founder, SLO Brew

  • Mary Guiver, Global Principle Category Merchant Beer & Spirits, Whole Foods - Brewbound Live Winter 2021

    Mary Guiver

    Global Principle Category Merchant Beer & Spirits, Whole Foods

    Mary Guiver, Global Principle Category Merchant Beer & Spirits, Whole Foods - Brewbound Live Winter 2021

    Mary Guiver

    Global Principle Category Merchant Beer & Spirits, Whole Foods

    With 16+ plus years in the grocery retail landscape, including over a decade of emphasis on category management in an industry-leading chain retailer for adult beverage, Mary Guiver’s dynamic background at Whole Foods Market Inc provides a unique blend of retail insights. As the Principle Global Category Merchant for Beer & Spirits she continues to grow the WFM program through commitment to artisanal, local and innovative products, alongside a steadfast focus on quality standards and consumer demands. With a keen eye for industry trends and a collaborative approach to chain retail, Mary is able to elaborate on the inner strategies and continued evolution of one of the top chain retailers in the market.

  • Mike LaVitola, CEO and co-founder, Foxtrot - Brewbound Live Winter 2021

    Mike LaVitola

    CEO and co-founder, Foxtrot

    Mike LaVitola, CEO and co-founder, Foxtrot - Brewbound Live Winter 2021

    Mike LaVitola

    CEO and co-founder, Foxtrot

    Mike LaVitola is the co-founder and CEO of Foxtrot – a contemporary evolution of the corner store and café. Foxtrot’s spaces offer all the most-loved aspects of neighborhood cafes, and you can call on the app for the best local beer, fine wines, curated gifts and everyday essentials, delivered from our store to your door in under an hour. Foxtrot is a digitally native, venture-backed business building a brand that marries the best of neighborhood retail and e-commerce technology. Mike began his career working in investment banking in Austin, Texas, focusing on large-scale, Public Private Partnership infrastructure transactions. He then joined a middle market private equity firm in Chicago before attending the University of Chicago Booth School of Business where he launched Foxtrot in 2013.

  • JB Shireman, Director, Arlington Capital Advisors - Brewbound Live Winter 2021

    JB Shireman

    Director, Arlington Capital Advisors

    JB Shireman, Director, Arlington Capital Advisors - Brewbound Live Winter 2021

    JB Shireman

    Director, Arlington Capital Advisors

    Most recently, JB has been a consultant and dealmaker in the craft beer space and has led many high-profile craft transactions including Devil’s Backbone, 10 Barrel, Four Peaks, Breckenridge, Saint Archer, Hop Valley, Revolver, Terrapin, Boulevard, Firestone Walker, 21A/Funkwerks and Brooklyn Brewery. JB lives in Fort Collins, Colorado with his wife Angela and two boys, Sawyer and Max. He is an avid fly fisherman, hunter, climber and writer.

  • Jeana Harrington, CEO, Mighty Swell - Brewbound Live Winter 2021

    Jeana Harrington

    CEO, Mighty Swell

  • Ryan Lake, Director, Arlington Capital Advisors - Brewbound Live Winter 2021

    Ryan Lake

    Director, Arlington Capital Advisors

  • Sean Mossman, President, Sonic Hard Seltzer (Coop Ale Works) - Brewbound Live Winter 2021

    Sean Mossman

    President, Sonic Hard Seltzer (Coop Ale Works)

  • Kyle Cooke, Co-Founder, Loverboy - Brewbound Live Winter 2021

    Kyle Cooke

    Co-Founder, Loverboy

  • Josh Landan, Founder, Ashland Hard Seltzer - Brewbound Live Winter 2021

    Josh Landan

    Founder, Ashland Hard Seltzer

  • Danny Brager, Brager Beverage Alcohol Consulting, In Partnership with NielsenIQ and 3 Tier Beverages - Brewbound Live Winter 2021

    Danny Brager

    Brager Beverage Alcohol Consulting, In Partnership with NielsenIQ and 3 Tier Beverages

    Danny Brager, Brager Beverage Alcohol Consulting, In Partnership with NielsenIQ and 3 Tier Beverages - Brewbound Live Winter 2021

    Danny Brager

    Brager Beverage Alcohol Consulting, In Partnership with NielsenIQ and 3 Tier Beverages

    Danny Brager has a wealth of experience in the Beverage Alcohol industry, seeing many trends come and stay, but others come and then die. He is the former Senior Vice President of Nielsen’s Beverage Alcohol Practice Area in the United States, where for close to 20 years he led teams that supported relationships with Nielsen’s many Beer, Wine, and Spirits clients (suppliers, importers, distributors, and retailers) as well as with key industry groups and the media. In that role, Danny succinctly provided data driven analysis and insights, focused on the U.S. retail environment and consumer/shopper – who they are, what they buy, and why - and what to expect looking ahead. In September 2020, Danny introduced Brager Beverage Alcohol Consulting, providing analysis services to beverage alcohol companies seeking to translate market data into authoritative, fact-based insights in support of their brand and corporate goals. Every year, he presents at large numbers of industry and individual company events, and is a frequent thought leader contributor to the media/press. His informed opinions are respected by beverage alcohol producers, importers, distributors, retailers, and financiers. Danny was born in Calgary, Alberta and moved to Toronto where he graduated from the Schulich School of Business at York University in Toronto with an Honors Bachelor Degree in Business Administration. He relocated to Mission Viejo, California in 1993 where he now resides.

  • Wyatt Carder, Co-founder, SUNiCE - Brewbound Live Winter 2021

    Wyatt Carder

    Co-founder, SUNiCE

    Wyatt Carder, Co-founder, SUNiCE - Brewbound Live Winter 2021

    Wyatt Carder

    Co-founder, SUNiCE

    Wyatt Carder began his beverage career at Catch Hospitality Group in 2011 as a beverage buyer, sommelier, and manager. During this time, Wyatt launched the first wine-based cocktail in a can in North America, Pampelonne. Achieving 115% year-over-year growth rate for four years, Pampelonne became the number one selling wine in a can and number one wine cocktail in the Northeast according to Nielsen reporting. Pampelonne Rosé Lime remains the highest velocity wine-based cocktail per point of distribution of any brand nationwide. Wyatt sold the assets of Pampelonne in Spring of 2020. As a first mover, Wyatt had the foresight to identify some of the most pervasive trends in the alcohol industry and take early action. Pampelonne was created ahead of the ready-to-drink canned cocktails surge; ahead of the ‘better for you’ ready-to-drink beverage alcohol curve; and ahead of the wine in a can trend.

  • Terry Cekola, President, Elite Brands of Colorado - Brewbound Live Winter 2021

    Terry Cekola

    President, Elite Brands of Colorado

  • Veronica Vega, Director of Product Development, Deschutes Brewery - Brewbound Live Winter 2021

    Veronica Vega

    Director of Product Development, Deschutes Brewery

  • Vikram Nayar, Co-Founder, Two Robbers Hard Seltzer - Brewbound Live Winter 2021

    Vikram Nayar

    Co-Founder, Two Robbers Hard Seltzer

  • Greg Serrao, Co-Founder and CEO, JuneShine - Brewbound Live Winter 2021

    Greg Serrao

    Co-Founder and CEO, JuneShine

  • Laura Markstein, President, Markstein Sales Company - Brewbound Live Winter 2021

    Laura Markstein

    President, Markstein Sales Company

    Laura Markstein, President, Markstein Sales Company - Brewbound Live Winter 2021

    Laura Markstein

    President, Markstein Sales Company

    Laura Markstein has been President of Markstein Sales Company since 2001 and has led the 102-year-old company in its continued growth and success in the East Bay of California. Laura’s commitment to her customers, employees and community is evident in the multiple awards received and organizations in which she has served. From working to pass needed legislation protecting business rights to providing a work environment recognized as leading the way in employee satisfaction and wellness, Laura is proving that women leaders in the beverage distribution industry may be few in number, but big in impact.

  • Lindsay Kunkle, Senior Director, Digital & Insights, FTI Consulting - Brewbound Live Winter 2021

    Lindsay Kunkle

    Senior Director, Digital & Insights, FTI Consulting

  • Justin Kendall, Editor, Brewbound - Brewbound Live Winter 2021

    Justin Kendall

    Editor, Brewbound

    Justin Kendall, Editor, Brewbound - Brewbound Live Winter 2021

    Justin Kendall

    Editor, Brewbound

    Justin Kendall provides daily coverage of the beer industry on Brewbound.com, conducts live-streamed interviews during Brewbound's events and co-produces the Brewbound podcast. Kendall is a 17-year career journalist who led alt-weekly newspapers in Kansas City, Missouri, and Des Moines, Iowa.

  • Jess Infante, Reporter, Brewbound - Brewbound Live Winter 2021

    Jess Infante

    Reporter, Brewbound

  • Peter Rose, Senior Partner, Consulting Division, Kantar - Brewbound Live Winter 2021

    Peter Rose

    Senior Partner, Consulting Division, Kantar

You Have Questions. We Have Answers.

COVID-19 Policy

In the interest of making our events as safe as possible for both attendees and staff, we will be implementing enhanced safety protocols similar to other industry events, professional and college sporting events and restaurant practices. 

