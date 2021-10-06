Beer Analysis and Advice Plus the Partners to Make it Happen
On November 30th and December 1st, the beer industry will gather to touch base, share energy and impart advice. The event mixes high-profile speakers and informative panels with special networking opportunities. Brewbound will maintain our mission to offer the community the opportunities it needs to build together, to learn together, and to succeed together.
Brewbound Live’s two-day program looks to the coming year with presentations and discussions with key industry leaders on innovation, investment, retailing, and the key opportunities and trends that will enable growth within the beer business and beyond.
Brewbound Live Winter 2021 Speaker LineupWe are honored to have trailblazers, trendsetters and rising stars join us on stage. They speak at Brewbound Live because they’re focused on the future of the beer industry. Our on-stage content is specifically designed with founders, C-level executives, and decision-makers in mind.
Stay tuned for the full 2021 speaker lineup! 20+ industry leaders and innovators will join Brewbound Live this year.
Bill Shufelt
Co-Founder & CEO, Athletic Brewing Company
Bill Shufelt is the co-founder of Athletic Brewing, a pioneer in revolutionizing non-alcoholic craft beer. An outdoor enthusiast, ultra trail runner, and beer lover, he left a 12-year career in finance to build the first brewing facility & tap room in the nation dedicated entirely to non-alcoholic beer. Bill and Athletic co-founder John Walker set out to have a positive impact on tens of millions of Americans through health, activity, and community. They are firm believers you shouldn't have to sacrifice being at your best to enjoy great beer.
Danelle Kosmal
Vice President of Research, Beer Institute
David Walker
Co-Founder, Firestone Walker
Firestone Walker co-founder David Walker is originally from Devon, a county in southwest England. He relocated to the West Coast in 1991, and established the brewery in Los Olivos, California with his brother-in-law Adam Firestone a few years after that. The company relocated Paso Robles in 2001. Walker makes regular trips home to see his family and check on his beer, which, along with 20 U.S. states, is distributed in the UK.
Liz Paquette
Director of Brand, Drizly
Jason Murphy
Beverage Product & Program Innovation Manager, Buffalo Wild Wings
Mallika Monteiro
EVP, Chief Growth, Strategy & Digital Officer, Constellation Brands
David Macon
Chief Sales Officer, Firestone Walker
Dustin Hinz
CMO, Firestone Walker
Sinead Carey
Director of Sales, Beer and Speciality Beverage, Wine Warehouse
Sinead Carey is the Director of Sales for Specialty Beer & Beverage at Wine Warehouse. She joined Wine Warehouse in 2016 in a leadership role that includes overseeing a team of craft beer specialists, working with supplier partners on planning, market execution, and collaborating with Wine Warehouse Sales Teams to drive performance behind the beer category. With over 18 years of successful experience working in the beer industry, Sinead has held roles in sales, distributor management, channel management, and trade marketing with Star Brand Imports, Heineken USA and Anchor Brewing. She is an Irish native and a graduate of Trinity College Dublin. She is Cicerone Certified Beer Server and lists lagers and hazy IPAs as her favorite styles of beer.
Hamish Marshall
Co-Founder, SLO Brew
Rodney Cegelski
Co-Founder, SLO Brew
Mary Guiver
Global Principle Category Merchant Beer & Spirits, Whole Foods
With 16+ plus years in the grocery retail landscape, including over a decade of emphasis on category management in an industry-leading chain retailer for adult beverage, Mary Guiver’s dynamic background at Whole Foods Market Inc provides a unique blend of retail insights. As the Principle Global Category Merchant for Beer & Spirits she continues to grow the WFM program through commitment to artisanal, local and innovative products, alongside a steadfast focus on quality standards and consumer demands. With a keen eye for industry trends and a collaborative approach to chain retail, Mary is able to elaborate on the inner strategies and continued evolution of one of the top chain retailers in the market.
Mike LaVitola
CEO and co-founder, Foxtrot
Mike LaVitola is the co-founder and CEO of Foxtrot – a contemporary evolution of the corner store and café. Foxtrot’s spaces offer all the most-loved aspects of neighborhood cafes, and you can call on the app for the best local beer, fine wines, curated gifts and everyday essentials, delivered from our store to your door in under an hour. Foxtrot is a digitally native, venture-backed business building a brand that marries the best of neighborhood retail and e-commerce technology. Mike began his career working in investment banking in Austin, Texas, focusing on large-scale, Public Private Partnership infrastructure transactions. He then joined a middle market private equity firm in Chicago before attending the University of Chicago Booth School of Business where he launched Foxtrot in 2013.
JB Shireman
Director, Arlington Capital Advisors
Most recently, JB has been a consultant and dealmaker in the craft beer space and has led many high-profile craft transactions including Devil’s Backbone, 10 Barrel, Four Peaks, Breckenridge, Saint Archer, Hop Valley, Revolver, Terrapin, Boulevard, Firestone Walker, 21A/Funkwerks and Brooklyn Brewery. JB lives in Fort Collins, Colorado with his wife Angela and two boys, Sawyer and Max. He is an avid fly fisherman, hunter, climber and writer.
Jeana Harrington
CEO, Mighty Swell
Ryan Lake
Director, Arlington Capital Advisors
Sean Mossman
President, Sonic Hard Seltzer (Coop Ale Works)
Kyle Cooke
Co-Founder, Loverboy
Josh Landan
Founder, Ashland Hard Seltzer
Danny Brager
Brager Beverage Alcohol Consulting, In Partnership with NielsenIQ and 3 Tier Beverages
Danny Brager has a wealth of experience in the Beverage Alcohol industry, seeing many trends come and stay, but others come and then die. He is the former Senior Vice President of Nielsen’s Beverage Alcohol Practice Area in the United States, where for close to 20 years he led teams that supported relationships with Nielsen’s many Beer, Wine, and Spirits clients (suppliers, importers, distributors, and retailers) as well as with key industry groups and the media. In that role, Danny succinctly provided data driven analysis and insights, focused on the U.S. retail environment and consumer/shopper – who they are, what they buy, and why - and what to expect looking ahead. In September 2020, Danny introduced Brager Beverage Alcohol Consulting, providing analysis services to beverage alcohol companies seeking to translate market data into authoritative, fact-based insights in support of their brand and corporate goals. Every year, he presents at large numbers of industry and individual company events, and is a frequent thought leader contributor to the media/press. His informed opinions are respected by beverage alcohol producers, importers, distributors, retailers, and financiers. Danny was born in Calgary, Alberta and moved to Toronto where he graduated from the Schulich School of Business at York University in Toronto with an Honors Bachelor Degree in Business Administration. He relocated to Mission Viejo, California in 1993 where he now resides.
Wyatt Carder
Co-founder, SUNiCE
Wyatt Carder began his beverage career at Catch Hospitality Group in 2011 as a beverage buyer, sommelier, and manager. During this time, Wyatt launched the first wine-based cocktail in a can in North America, Pampelonne. Achieving 115% year-over-year growth rate for four years, Pampelonne became the number one selling wine in a can and number one wine cocktail in the Northeast according to Nielsen reporting. Pampelonne Rosé Lime remains the highest velocity wine-based cocktail per point of distribution of any brand nationwide. Wyatt sold the assets of Pampelonne in Spring of 2020. As a first mover, Wyatt had the foresight to identify some of the most pervasive trends in the alcohol industry and take early action. Pampelonne was created ahead of the ready-to-drink canned cocktails surge; ahead of the ‘better for you’ ready-to-drink beverage alcohol curve; and ahead of the wine in a can trend.
Terry Cekola
President, Elite Brands of Colorado
Veronica Vega
Director of Product Development, Deschutes Brewery
Vikram Nayar
Co-Founder, Two Robbers Hard Seltzer
Greg Serrao
Co-Founder and CEO, JuneShine
Laura Markstein
President, Markstein Sales Company
Laura Markstein has been President of Markstein Sales Company since 2001 and has led the 102-year-old company in its continued growth and success in the East Bay of California. Laura’s commitment to her customers, employees and community is evident in the multiple awards received and organizations in which she has served. From working to pass needed legislation protecting business rights to providing a work environment recognized as leading the way in employee satisfaction and wellness, Laura is proving that women leaders in the beverage distribution industry may be few in number, but big in impact.
Lindsay Kunkle
Senior Director, Digital & Insights, FTI Consulting
-
Justin Kendall
Editor, Brewbound
Justin Kendall provides daily coverage of the beer industry on Brewbound.com, conducts live-streamed interviews during Brewbound's events and co-produces the Brewbound podcast. Kendall is a 17-year career journalist who led alt-weekly newspapers in Kansas City, Missouri, and Des Moines, Iowa.
Jess Infante
Reporter, Brewbound
Peter Rose
Senior Partner, Consulting Division, Kantar
Beer Industry Decision-Makers Attend Brewbound Live.
COVID-19 Policy
In the interest of making our events as safe as possible for both attendees and staff, we will be implementing enhanced safety protocols similar to other industry events, professional and college sporting events and restaurant practices.