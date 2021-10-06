Danny Brager Brager Beverage Alcohol Consulting, In Partnership with NielsenIQ and 3 Tier Beverages

Danny Brager has a wealth of experience in the Beverage Alcohol industry, seeing many trends come and stay, but others come and then die. He is the former Senior Vice President of Nielsen’s Beverage Alcohol Practice Area in the United States, where for close to 20 years he led teams that supported relationships with Nielsen’s many Beer, Wine, and Spirits clients (suppliers, importers, distributors, and retailers) as well as with key industry groups and the media. In that role, Danny succinctly provided data driven analysis and insights, focused on the U.S. retail environment and consumer/shopper – who they are, what they buy, and why - and what to expect looking ahead. In September 2020, Danny introduced Brager Beverage Alcohol Consulting, providing analysis services to beverage alcohol companies seeking to translate market data into authoritative, fact-based insights in support of their brand and corporate goals. Every year, he presents at large numbers of industry and individual company events, and is a frequent thought leader contributor to the media/press. His informed opinions are respected by beverage alcohol producers, importers, distributors, retailers, and financiers. Danny was born in Calgary, Alberta and moved to Toronto where he graduated from the Schulich School of Business at York University in Toronto with an Honors Bachelor Degree in Business Administration. He relocated to Mission Viejo, California in 1993 where he now resides.