Three Weavers Brewing to Release Berserker IPA For ‘Alita: Battle Angel’

INGLEWOOD, Calif.– Passport to Iron City transports visitors directly into the retro-futuristic world of Alita: Battle Angel, the upcoming 20th Century Fox film by Robert Rodriguez, James Cameron and Jon Landau, in advance of its Feb. 14 opening. Guests can explore the movie’s Iron City, which has been recreated down to the last detail by the film’s production designers. The meticulously designed dystopian setting is a gameboard where guests play by finding clues and completing challenges. Passport to Iron City is going on now in Los Angeles, New York City and Austin.

Guests gather in an exact replica of the Kansas bar, a pivotal location in the film, where they mingle and learn more about the secrets of Iron City. In partnership with the studio, Three Weavers Brewing Company created three custom brews specific to each of the three locations. Each Passport to Iron City event features an extremely limited beer themed around Alita’s world and inspired by the geographic and cultural nuances of each city.

Three Weavers crafted a big, double dry-hopped wheat IPA called Berserker for the New York City event. For Austin, Three Weavers collaborated with Oskar Blues Brewery to create an eclectic pomegranate lime gosé named Badlands. And for their home city of Los Angeles, brewmaster Alexandra Nowell developed a fashionable lemon basil brut ale dubbed Panzer Kunst. Additional beers are available, including Three Weavers’ Expatriate IPA and Seafarer kölsch-style ale in Los Angeles and New York; and Three Weavers’ Seafarer kölsch-style ale and Oskar Blues’ Can-O-Bliss IPA in Austin.

“Innovation stands at the core of Three Weavers, and consumers look to us for beers that push beyond boundaries yet are true-to-style,” said Nowell. “All three of these Passport beers definitely exceed that expectation.”

Three Weavers worked closely with the filmmakers to develop brands authentic to the movie and to the Passport to Iron City experience.

“I created Three Weavers to show my three daughters that anything is possible with direction and perseverance,” said President and Founder Lynne Weaver. “We are honored to be part of this incredible project. I love that Alita is a strong female character that will inspire young girls like my girls.”

Passport to Iron City is happening now in Los Angeles, New York City and Austin, and runs into the spring. Leading up to the film’s debut, early bird tickets are available for $25 and prices will increase to $55 after Feb. 13.

Representatives from both Three Weavers and Oskar Blues will be on hand at select locations to discuss the beers and personally educate guests on the origin stories behind each beer. The first educational experience will take place Feb. 13 in Los Angeles, with future dates and times to be announced shortly on the breweries’ respective social media channels.

