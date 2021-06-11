Tennessee Brew Works and Cascade Hollow Distilling Release 3rd “Cocktail Series” Whisky Smash Cocktail Beer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. Nashville’s Tennessee Brew Works, partnering with Tennessee neighbors Cascade Hollow Distilling Co., are releasing their 3rd Cocktail Series offering, the Whiskey Smash Cocktail Beer on June 11.

Tennessee Brew Works Head Brewer Matt Simpson and Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. General Manager and Distiller Nicole Austin combined their creativity to unveil the “Cocktail Series” of three distinct limited edition craft beers. In March 2021, the brewery and distillery released the Pineapple, Blood Orange and Coconut Ale. In May, the pair released the Imperial Strawberry White Ale.

The Whisky Smash Cocktail Beer is a whisky-forward English-style strong ale with mint and lemon, supported with notes of cinnamon and oak from the rare Cascade Moon Edition No.1 whisky barrels. The finish is slightly tart and crisp from the citrus juice and zest. 10% ABV, 20 IBU

The Whisky Smash will be released at 11am on Friday, June 11 at the Tennessee Brew Works’ Taproom, 809 Ewing Avenue in Nashville. The Whisky Smash Cocktail Beer will be available next week at the Cascade Hollow Distillery in Tullahoma, TN, along with limited retailers throughout Tennessee. This limited release is available in draft and 12oz bottles. Limit 4 bottles per person.

Known for their world-class whisky, George Dickel is part of Tennessee history with George A. Dickel & Co first releasing whisky 150 years ago, something that they’re highlighting with their new Cascade Moon Whisky Series. Even the name of the series, which is inspired by Cascade Hollow’s original Cascade Pure Whisky that used the tagline ‘mellow as moonlight’, strikes a balance between the traditional and contemporary. The unique and delicious Cascade Moon Edition No. 1 was blended with 16-year-old whisky aged in refilled casks along with 11-year-old whisky at Cascade Hollow.

ABOUT TENNESSEE BREW WORKS

Tennessee Brew Works was founded in 2013 with a mission to create high quality craft beer that pays homage to the land, traditions and culture of Tennessee. They brew beers using only natural ingredients and source them from local farms whenever possible. Tennessee Brew Works is owned and operated by folks in Tennessee. They are guided by their motto: “We work hard to create high quality craft beer that makes Tennessee proud. Our culture places importance on family, friends, and community, and we hope you’ll be a part of it.”

ABOUT CASCADE HOLLOW DISTILLING CO.

Since 1870, the fine folks at Cascade Hollow have honored George Dickel’s dream of crafting the smoothest Tennessee whisky around. Today, 150 years later, we’re still making award-winning whisky at our historic distillery in Tullahoma, TN. Tucked away in the Tennessee hills and surrounded by 600 protected acres of forest and crystal-fresh springs, Cascade Hollow has always been our home. Led by General Manager and Distiller Nicole Austin, the team at Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. continue the tradition of producing smooth sipping whisky through high standards of authenticity and craftsmanship. A proud member of the Tennessee Whiskey Trail, we invite you to visit our home and learn more about how we make George Dickel Tennessee Whisky.

