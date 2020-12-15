Ska Street Brewstillery Debuts First Packaged Products: Chasing Gremlins Imperious Stout And Third Wave White Rum

BOULDER, CO— Ska Street Brewstillery, the first Colorado business of its kind, begins limited distribution today with the release of their first packaged products— Chasing Gremlins Barrel Aged Imperious Stout and Third Wave White Rum crafted by Brewstiller Damon Scott.

In the truest fashion of the Legion of Ska, Ska Street, a joint project of sister companies Ska Brewing and Peach Street Distillers, will hit the market in a big way— with a bold, 18.5% ABV beer and an inspired spirit that showcase Scott’s robust brewing and distilling background. Scott received his MSc degree in Brewing and Distilling from Heriot-Watt University, and worked as the Technical Brewing Projects manager of the Brewers Association with a decade of brewery production and management in between.

“This is the guy we put in place to execute everything we’ve learned in 40 collective years of experience in brewing and distilling,” says Ska Brewing CEO and Co-Founder Dave Thibodeau. “We’re proud to showcase his unique skill set and the facility we’ve built around him with the release of a new product from both sides of Ska Street.”

Chasing Gremlins Imperious Stout was aged at Ska Street in a Peach Street Colorado Straight Bourbon 5 Year Single Barrel, with added maraschino cherries and vanilla to “layer in flavors like you would a cocktail,” Scott explains. Chasing Gremlins connects the dots between the brewing and distilling side of what Ska Street does, Scott says. “At 37 proof, it’s almost a spirit in itself!”

Along with Chasing Gremlins comes Third Wave White Rum, distilled from 100% organic cane sugar. Tasting notes include tropical fruit, pineapple, and banana esters, with a hint of vanilla sweetness. Third Wave is Scott’s first contribution to the Peach Street family of spirits, which up until now has not included rum.

“Traditionally rum has a lot of mixed culture fermentation, which offers a chance for us to use our super traditional copper, alembic pot still,” Scott says. “We picked specific yeasts isolated from rum fermentations known to produce esters and more fruity flavors, and our still allowed us to retain as much of that character as possible.”

Third Wave Rum bottles and Chasing Gremlins Imperious Stout bombers will be available this week across Colorado. The beer and spirit will be self-distributed by Ska Street in Boulder and Palisade, and by Ska Distributing in Durango. Contact Dustin Lemoine with Ska Street distribution inquiries at dustin@skastreet.com.

ABOUT SKA BREWING

Based in Durango, Colorado, Ska Brewing was founded in 1995 and produces more than a dozen award- winning beers fueled with Ska music, and lots of it. Pioneers in the canned craft beer movement, Ska Brewing is known for an array of styles in 12 oz cans that include Mexican Logger, Modus Hoperandi, and Rue B. Soho. For information (a lot of it), more music, and a good time, visit www.skabrewing.com.

ABOUT PEACH STREET DISTILLERS

Peach Street Distillers was founded in 2005 in the heart of Colorado’s Fruit and Wine region, Palisade Colorado, where the high desert meets the mountains. The warm days and cool nights in Palisade make the local fruits and grains unimaginably delicious. Living the very definition of “craft” we do everything the hard way to turn these fermentable raw materials into extraordinary spirits. Because, this is what we consider fun and what makes for a mighty fine drink. Peach Street Distillers is Colorado’s oldest continuously owned and operated distillery. Visit Peach Street at www.peachstreetdistillers.com for more about the spirits and the spirits squad.

For more information: https://radcraftbeer.com/news/ska-street-third-wave-chasing-gremlins