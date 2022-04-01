Rogue’s Monsters of IPA Campaign is Back

NEWPORT, Ore. — This April and May, Rogue’s Monsters of IPA will come to life as they face off in the ultimate duel, the Battle of the Beasts. Fans already know and love Batsquatch Hazy IPA. Last year, Rogue introduced Colossal Claude Imperial IPA. And this year, Rogue is thrilled to launch Gumberoo West Coast IPA. These elusive creatures have mystified Oregon and inspired lore for nearly a hundred years, which is why Rogue has brewed tasteful IPAs in their honor. Rogue’s Monsters of IPA celebrates these legends and the beers behind them.

“The legend of Batsquatch is a mysterious one,” says Hagen Moore, VP of Marketing & Creative. “For years, rumors have circled that deep in the woods on Mount St. Helens lives the fabled Batsquatch. While there are many tales of Batsquatch, they are all a bit hazy on the details. We do know this monster, with its massive wingspan and vicious snarl, has been spotted in the PNW and will be a challenging opponent in any duel.”

“Now it’s been a few decades since a Colossal Claude sighting has been reported, but we’re fairly certain the massive sea monster has been laying low off the coast of his favorite brewery in Newport, Oregon,” adds Moore. “Colossal Claude, an enormous sea creature with a snake-like head and large tail, can definitely take on even the toughest opponents.”

“Last but definitely not least, the Gumberoo is the newest monster on the scene,” states Moore. “He is bigger than a bear with wild eyes and jagged teeth and has been spotted in the forest scaring off illegal loggers. This mighty beast can’t fly or swim, but his sheer size may be enough to win the Battle of the Beasts.”

Which of these monsters has what it takes to win the ultimate duel? From the air to the sea to the earth, they all have special skills to bring to the fight.

Sit back, crack open a beer and watch the Battle of the Beasts unfold over the next eight weeks. Vote for your favorite monster to win by checking in on Untappd or visiting MonstersOfIPA.com. Follow @rogueales on Instagram to be the first to watch weekly episodes beginning on April 6 and earn the chance to win prizes. Find Batsquatch Hazy IPA, Colossal Claude Imperial IPA and Gumberoo West Coast IPA near you using the Rogue Finder or purchase at shop.rogue.com.

About Rogue Ales & Spirits

Rogue Ales & Spirits was founded in Oregon in 1988 as one of America’s first craft breweries. Rogue has won more than 2,000 awards for taste, quality and packaging, and is available in all 50 states as well as 54 countries. Proudly rooted in Newport Oregon, Rogue’s beers, spirits, cocktails, seltzers and sodas are a liquid ode to Oregon and the endless inspiration that its land, its sea and its people provide. For more information, go to www.rogue.com and follow @rogueales.