Last Call: Beer Kulture, Brave Noise, Women of Bevolution Launch $15K Grant Program; Bud Light Names 2 New Creative Agencies

Beer Kulture, Brave Noise, Women of Bevolution Launch $15K Grant Program

Beer Kulture, Brave Noise, and Women of Bevolution have launched a grant program aimed at helping underserved groups launch businesses in the craft beverage industry.

The three groups are now accepting applications for the Beer Kulture Women of the Bevolution Creator Launchpad Grant, which is open to “women and non-binary entrepreneurs, brewers, home-brewers or digital creators who Identify as Black, African American, Hispanic, Native North American, Asian American, Pacific Islander, or other Person of Color, who dream of launching a commercial product in-market but need the necessary funding and guidance to make it a reality.” Applicants must be at least 21 years of age and live in the U.S.

One grantee will receive $15,000 and be invited to produce their craft beverage at Pilot Project Brewing in Chicago. The grantee will also receive $2,000 in travel accommodations.

In addition to the production and release of the grantee’s craft beverage, they will receive three months of financial consulting from Genevieve Haughey of Northwestern Mutual, three months of marketing and PR consultation from Ash Eliot, founder of Women of the Bevolution and a copy of Beer Kulture’s This Ain’t The Beer That You’re Used To.

Ten additional applicants will receive a copy of This Ain’t The Beer That You’re Used To.

Bud Light Names 2 New Creative Agencies

Anheuser-Busch InBev (A-B) has chosen ad agencies Anomaly and the Martin Agency as its new creative partners. Anomaly will take the Bud Light “blue business,” while the Martin Agency will get the Bud Light line extensions.

“These award-winning agencies specialize in transforming brands and throughout the process demonstrated clear, impactful creative visions that will help attract new 21+ drinkers into the Bud Light family,” Alissa Heinerscheid, VP of marketing, Bud Light Blue, and Steve Wolf, VP of marketing, Bud Light Extensions, said in a joint statement. “We could not be more optimistic about what the future of Bud Light holds and look forward to sharing more soon.”

A-B put its Bud Light creative under review in June. Wieden + Kennedy had represented the brand since mid-2015, producing campaigns such as the Bud Light Kingdom with its “Dilly Dilly” catchphrase.

Bud Light is the best-selling beer brand in the U.S., but sales have slid in recent years. Off-premise dollar sales of Bud Light have declined -6.2%, to more than $2.8 billion, while case sales declined -10.1%, year-to-date through August 7 in multi-outlet and convenience stores tracked by market research firm IRI. That -6.2% decline amounts to $190 million fewer dollar sales year-over-year. Bud Light holds a 10.55% share of beer category sales, the firm reported.

Man Charged with Killing E2W Brewing Owners

Shaun David Rose has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the the deaths of Mina and Steven Shulz, accoridng to Fox 13.

Mina and Steven Shulz, both 51, reportedly operated a home-based nanobrewery, E2W Brewing, in Olalla, Washington and planned on opening a taproom onsite, according to the Kitsap Sun. Steven ran the business side of the brewery, while Mina served as brewmaster, the outlet reported.

NBWA Shares Compensation and Benefits Study Preview

The National Beer Wholesalers Association (NBWA) has shared a preview of the findings in its Compensation and Benefits Study. According to the trade group, “real wages have been on a steady rise in the industry for several years now. However, balancing the wages and benefits against recent increases in the cost-of-living will remain a challenge into next year.”

A few of the highlights from the latest study include:

One-in-three employees are in sales roles, with route salesperson leading the way. Median salaries for route sales positions are up more than +6%, the 2020 survey found. The median annual salary for that role is $59,000, with a range of $53,105 to $65,400.

Another third of distributor jobs are driver/delivery roles. The median wages for delivery drivers are up more than +10%, since the 2020 survey. The median wage for delivery drivers is $24.52 per hour, with a range of $22-$27 per hour.

The full report is available here to NBWA members.

Modelo Kicks Off Campaign to Reward College Football Fan

Modelo has announced a consumer contest to award a college football fan a $100,000 prize as their salary as a “full time fan,” in connection with the brand’s sponsorship of the college football playoff.

“Modelo knows that being a dedicated college football fan is not an easy job – it comes with late nights, early mornings and long weekends,” parent company Constellation Brands wrote in a press release. “For that reason, Modelo is celebrating college football fans by giving them the chance to prove their full-time fandom and win a $100,000 ‘salary’ prize plus a trip to the College Football Playoff National Championship in Los Angeles in January 2023 in the Modelo Full-Time Fan Contest.”

Contestants can enter by submitting a photo and 200-word essay explaining why they are the most dedicated college football fan. Entries are accepted now through November 6. Modelo has partnered with ESPN football analyst Desmond Howard to judge all submissions and select a winner, who will receive the prize from Howard during the championship game in January 2023.

“Modelo is ready to take its role as the official beer of the College Football Playoff to the next level by celebrating the fighting spirit that goes into being a college football fan each and every day,” Modelo VP of brand marketing Greg Gallagher said in the release. “We’re excited to see how fans stick with their team through thick and thin and reward that passion with well-deserved compensation with help from our teammate Desmond Howard.”

Modelo is the second best selling brand family in the beer category behind A-B’s Bud family. Dollar sales of Modelo offerings have increased +18.2%, to $2.369 billion year-to-date through August 7 at multioutlet food and convenience stores, according to market research firm IRI.

Wisconsin’s Brasserie V to Close After 15 Years

Madison, Wisconsin-based Brasserie V, a European-inspired gastropub that focused on Belgian beers, will close its doors for good Saturday, August 27, its owners announced “with a very heavy heart” on social media.

“We are so very proud of our 15 years bringing a little bit of Belgium to Monroe Street,” owners Matt and Andrea Van Nest wrote on Facebook. “We wouldn’t have reached this milestone without the talent, dedication and hard work of all of our amazing staff over the years. They have all been an integral part of the Brasserie V experience, and we are grateful.”

The Van Nests pointed to staffing challenges – including the costs of providing healthcare and paid time off, which Brasserie V provided because its owners “have always believed it is the right thing to do” – as the reason they decided to close.

“The reasons are complex but it boils down to the consistency of what we are able to deliver on a daily basis,” they wrote. “With the staffing challenges in the current market, it has been difficult to provide a stable, consistent work environment for our staff.”

Unlike other recent closures in the hospitality industry, the Van Nests noted that Brasserie V’s staffing challenges began to develop over the past five years, prior to the pandemic. They cited the Madison area’s 20-year stagnation in population growth of the 20-29 age group as a driving force behind labor pool scarcity.

Milwaukee Ale House to Shutter Next Month

Milwaukee Ale House, the brewpub component of Milwaukee Brewing, will close for good on September 11 when its lease expires.

“After such a long tenure here on the water, we are losing our beautiful home, and the city is losing a staple in the restaurant and brewing scene,” the company wrote on Facebook. “In true Ale House fashion, though, we’ll be tapping kegs and frying curds until the very end.”

Both Milwaukee Brewing’s production facility and the ale house were listed for sale in March – together or separately as turnkey operations. Asset disposition firm New Mill Capital confirmed an unnamed buyer for the production brewery last month, which OnWisconsin.com identified as Chicago-based Pilot Project Brewing. That sale, which did not include the ale house or intellectual property, is expected to close August 30.

Milwaukee Brewing was founded in 1997. Last year, the brewery produced 10,025 barrels of beer, a 103% increase from its 2020 output of 4,940 barrels. With the increase in production volume, Milwaukee Brewing has nearly recovered to its pre-pandemic levels (10,674 barrels in 2019).