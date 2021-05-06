DuClaw Launches Summertime Seedless Hopped Sour

Baltimore, Md.  Perfect for picnic season, Baltimore-based DuClaw Brewing Company has introduced ‘Summertime Seedless,’ a lightly hopped sour featuring crisp watermelon juice, complemented by subtle sweet splashes of honeydew and strawberry.

The bright green and red packaging pays homage to the seasonal fruit staple, and includes a special QR code that links to a custom Spotify playlist packed with relaxing summer-themed jams.

“As we start testing recipes and new ideas, we always seek out ingredients that consumers will be craving throughout the season,” said DuClaw Director of Brewery Operations Chris Wood. “To capture the complete tart melon flavor, we infused pure watermelon to ensure it would be just as satisfying as biting into a freshly cut slice, balanced with lactose for smoothness.”

Summertime Seedless’ is pink-hued and features huell melon hops and a 7.1% ABV. It can be found on shelves now in 12oz cans, or on draft at select locations.

About DuClaw Brewing Company

Baltimore-based and fearlessly innovating in craft beer since 1996: Craft Be Cherished. Rules Be Damned. DuClaw beer is available in 21 U.S. states and DC, as well as in Canada and France.

Find DuClaw distributed in: Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington D.C., West Virginia. More access to DuClaw beers is available via Brew Pipeline’s Guest Brewer program.

For More Information:
https://duclaw.com/

