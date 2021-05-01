Corona Beer Contributes $1 Million To Restaurant Industry Recovery

Chicago, Illinois — This Cinco de Mayo, Corona beer is kicking off the fiesta with #CincoForGood, an initiative aimed at supporting the long-term recovery of the restaurant industry in partnership with renowned chefs Rick Martinez and Sohla El-Waylly. As part of the initiative, the brand is donating $1 million to the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation, the nonprofit arm of the National Restaurant Association, which is helping to rebuild the restaurant industry and create opportunities for restaurant workers from all backgrounds.

Anyone can #CincoForGood and celebrate the holiday by enjoying food from their favorite local restaurant, which is exactly what Rick and Sohla plan to do. On Cinco de Mayo, they have pledged to put down their kitchen utensils and pick up their phones to order takeout in support of the restaurant industry. Together, they’ll participate in an interactive Instagram Live on May 5 at 12 p.m. PT, and fans can join by following Rick (@rick_andrew_martinez) and Sohla (@sohlae) on Instagram.

“As the beer synonymous with Cinco de Mayo, we want to inspire consumers to celebrate the holiday how they traditionally would — with a Corona and delicious food — while supporting their favorite local restaurants,” said Ann Legan, vice president of brand marketing, Corona. “We’re thrilled to provide a livestream opportunity with a Corona twist, where fans can engage with notable chefs and enjoy time with friends while helping rebuild this essential community via the NRAEF.”

In addition to the #CincoForGood Instagram Live with Rick and Sohla on Cinco de Mayo, revelers of legal drinking age can join the celebration early by following @CoronaUSA on Instagram or visiting CoronaUSA.com where they can:

Preorder Corona and discover new local restaurants to support through its partnership with restaurant recommendation site the Infatuation

Enter to instantly win* a Cinco Party Pack from Corona that includes limited-edition taco loungewear, festive home decor, an Old El Paso® taco kit and more

In select markets, receive specially curated Corona piñata party kits and tacos at no charge from Postmates, in addition to exciting offers throughout the day on May 5

Shop the Corona Cinco merchandise collection

Explore tasty taco and drink recipe pairings

The Corona family of products is available at restaurants, bars, local retailers and via online delivery services nationwide.

