Boston Beer Reformulates Samuel Adams Winter Lager

BOSTON, Mass. — Samuel Adams brewers recognize the winter season will feel different this year, with many Americans taking “home for the holidays” literally. To spread some holiday cheer when drinkers need it most, Samuel Adams celebrates the return of the #1 winter seasonal beer1, Samuel Adams Winter Lager, with a crisper and brighter remixed recipe and new ways to enjoy holiday favorites from home.

‘Tis the season for holiday gear inspired by beer! Samuel Adams has teamed up with holiday apparel company Tipsy Elves and bakeries Top Shelf Cookies and Brewscuits to bring home the ultimate collection of holiday flair to enjoy with family, friends, and even canine companions. From toasting with seasonal brews to wearing matching dog-and-me festive attire, drinkers will have everything they need to eat, drink, and be merry from home, Winter Lager in hand.

Toast the Holiday Season with New Samuel Adams Winter Lager and Seasonal Brews

Samuel Adams brewers have reformulated the storied Winter Lager to bring drinkers a crisper and brighter experience with every sip. Featuring an enhanced crisp bock recipe and amplified orange notes inspired by the season, the deep ruby brown beer features hints of seasonal spices that complement its rich, caramel maltiness with just a touch of bitterness and a hint of citrus in the finish that brings a festive flavor to any holiday celebration.

“As one of the first seasonal beers we brewed over 30 years ago, Winter Lager was inspired by the unique flavors and festivities of the holiday season that bring drinkers together,” said Jim Koch, Samuel Adams Founder and Brewer. “Constantly optimizing our recipes in pursuit of better beer, Samuel Adams brewers revisited the complex profile of this long-loved beer to create a crisper and brighter Winter Lager that boasts the spice and citrus flavors of the season with a malty finish and greater drinkability.”

Spicing up the Winter Classics Variety Pack is Samuel Adams Holiday White Ale, the new perfect plus-one for the holiday season. Blending orange peel with holiday spice for a golden, hazy beer with a slightly sweet, herbal, spice, and citrus aroma, Holiday White Ale complements any festive occasion. Delivering a true wintery remix, the Winter Classics Variety Pack also features bold and hoppy American IPA and dark and robust Holiday Porter alongside flagship Boston Lager and smooth and crisp Sam ’76—ensuring there is no shortage of ways to keep drinkers’ spirits bright this year.

Winter Lager and Holiday White Ale are available nationwide in six-pack and 12-pack 12-oz. bottles and in Samuel Adams Winter Classics Variety Pack, which is available for purchase in 12-pack and 24-pack 12-oz. bottles. To explore all the Samuel Adams winter seasonal styles near you, visit samueladams.com/find-a-sam.

Get Cozy with Limited-Edition Holiday Apparel from Samuel Adams and Tipsy Elves

Drinkers can cozy up with Samuel Adams this holiday season thanks to a limited-edition Tipsy Elves collection fit for all remixed at-home celebrations. The festive apparel is specifically designed with comfort and convenience in mind, including a holiday-inspired jumpsuit, pocket sock with matching bottle opener, koozie mitten, and even a dog-and-me matching holiday sweater set. All pair perfectly with a cold Samuel Adams Winter Lager in hand and no worry of frostbite. The collection will be available for purchase at tipsyelves.com/sam-adams and the Samuel Adams Tap Rooms, while supplies last.

Enjoy Sweet Seasonal Treats with Friends, Family and Pet Plus-Ones

Samuel Adams wants to ensure no one drinks alone this holiday season. With shelters, rescuers, and breeders reporting an increased demand as Americans try to fill quarantine voids with new canine companions this year, Samuel Adams found even more ways to help drinkers enjoy the season at home with their old furry friends or new pandemic puppies. In addition to the ultimate Tipsy Elves dog-and-me matching holiday sweater set, Samuel Adams has created a dog-friendly treat inspired by the flavors of the beer you know and love.

Samuel Adams partnered with Brewscuits, a small business that bakes handcrafted dog biscuits, to create a special pet-friendly biscuit inspired by the flavors of Samuel Adams Winter Lager and made with spent beer grain and sweet potato with orange peel, ginger, and cinnamon. Humans can take a bite out of Winter Lager, too, thanks to Samuel Adams Brewing the American Dream bakery and Boston’s own Top Shelf Cookies. A limited-edition cookie, Winter Lagerland, is a Winter Lager-infused brown butter cookie with white chocolate chips and accents of orange peel, cinnamon and ginger to bring out the enhanced flavors of Winter Lager while capturing the essence of the holiday season.

Perfect for holiday gifting, Samuel Adams X Brewscuits dog treats will be available at brewscuits.com, while supplies last. Winter Lagerland cookies will be available at the Samuel Adams Boston Taproom and on topshelfcookies.com as part of their holiday lineup.

No matter how you spend the holidays, Samuel Adams has the perfect Winter Lager pairings for you and your crew to stay festive all season long.

