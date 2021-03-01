WeldWerks Brewing Co. Celebrates Sixth Anniversary with Taproom-Only Golden Ticket Promotion

GREELEY, Colo. — WeldWerks Brewing Co. will be celebrating six years in business with an exciting Golden Ticket promotion in March.

What: While supplies last, beer lovers can pick up $30 WeldWerks anniversary six-packs featuring the brewery’s greatest hits. This includes Peanut Butter Achromatic, the brand new Coconut Achromatic and Extra Extra Extra Juicy Bits, which are three exclusive beers only available for the six-pack, as well as fan favorites such as Advanced Fluid Dynamics, Blueberry Cobbler Berliner and Froot Camp: Strawberry Banana. Each six-pack includes custom glassware and commemorative masks.

Most importantly, anniversary six-packs purchased at the taproom may have a Golden Ticket that will unlock one free bottle of every WeldWerks Barrel-Aged Stout release for the year starting in March. There are ten Golden tickets hidden in the six-packs (taproom purchases only).

The WeldWerks anniversary six-packs, without the Golden Ticket promotion, will also be available at participating liquor stores within WeldWerks’ distribution footprint.

When: Friday, March 26 at 12 p.m.

Where: This promotion is only available at WeldWerks Brewing Co. in Greeley (508 8th Ave, Greeley, CO 80631)

Why: While WeldWerks would typically celebrate its anniversary with a packed anniversary shindig, COVID-19 has impacted crowd-gathering events. The Golden Ticket promotion is a way for fans of WeldWerks to celebrate the brewery’s birthday with exclusive beers that they can enjoy from home—and potentially score free Barrel-Aged Stout bottle release for the rest of the year.

ABOUT WELDWERKS BREWING CO.

Established in 2015, WeldWerks Brewing Co. is an award-winning craft brewery located in Greeley, Colorado recognized for brewing an array of beer styles including Juicy Bits, one of the most highly regarded IPAs in the country. Comprised of a passionate group of individuals dedicated to bringing innovative and quality craft beer to the community it serves, WeldWerks Brewing has garnered numerous medals and acclaim on the way, including being named the best new brewery in the country by USA Today in 2016 and multiple medals at both the Great American Beer Festival and World Beer Cup. The brewery’s charitable arm, the WeldWerks Community Foundation, is a 501c3 nonprofit that supports local nonprofits through events like The WeldWerks Invitational. At WeldWerks, being “dialed-in” is a way of life, helping to ensure outstanding excellence in craft beer, service and beyond. For more information about WeldWerks Brewing Co, visit www.weldwerksbrewing.com.

