Urban South Brewery Collaborates with Bottleshare on New Beer

NEW ORLEANS — Urban South Brewery, the largest craft brewery in New Orleans, is excited to announce a new collaboration with Bottleshare, the craft beverage industry’s first nonprofit organization of its kind. Beginning February 18, Bottleshare founder Christopher Glenn will work closely with the Urban South Brewery research and development brewing team to create a limited edition specialty beer to be released in early March. One hundred percent of the profits from beer sales will benefit Bottleshare and its mission to help craft beverage workers experiencing hardship.

“At Urban South Brewery, our goal is to inspire community and fellowship surrounding our respected, world-class beer,” said Urban South Brewery founder, Jacob Landry. “We seek to be strong community partners and the opportunity to collaborate with Bottleshare and support Christopher’s mission was a no brainer for us. We look forward to creating an innovative new beer while supporting others who work in the industry that we love so much.”

The team has decided on a beignet-style Berliner Weisse as the specialty beer. The beignet, milkshake-reminiscent flavors are a tribute to the local New Orleans community, while Berliner Weisse is a cloudy variation of the wheat beer style originally brewed in Northern Germany.

“We wanted to brew a beer with small details that the community would be able to connect with,” said Bottleshare founder, Christopher Glenn. “Working with Urban South Brewery gives us an amazing platform to share the work we do at Bottleshare to support those experiencing extreme hardships through a shared love of craft and community.”

Bottleshare is a nonprofit organization with the mission to serve and support brewery, winery and distillery workers who have experienced extreme hardships outside of the workplace, preventing them from working and producing an income to care for themselves and their families. Bottleshare fills a void in the craft beverage industry through donations, events and collaborations that characterize the craft culture community and the people that make it so special. To learn more about Bottleshare and its work in the craft beverage industry, visit: https://www.thebottleshare.org/.

The Bottleshare collaboration beer is scheduled to be released in early March in limited quantities at Urban South Brewery’s Tchoupitoulas Street taproom in New Orleans. To learn more about the beer release, visit: https://urbansouthbrewery.com/.

About Urban South Brewery

Founded in 2016, Urban South Brewery inspires community and fellowship through the gospel of good beer. With deep roots in Louisiana and a new satellite location in Texas, the award-winning brewery is making its mark in the beer industry. Recent accolades include: 2019 U.S. Beer Open Championships (Silver), 2019 Best of Craft Beer Awards (Bronze), 2019 Beer Army Awards (Gold and Silver), 2018 US Beer Open (Silver), 2018 Can Can Awards (Gold, Silver, Bronze) and 2018 Beer Army Awards (Gold). Urban South prides itself on being strong community partners, and – with a belief that beer is a family affair – the brewery features a family-friendly taproom. For more information, please visit www.UrbanSouthBrewery.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for all of the latest information on events and new releases. @urbansouthbeer @urbansouth_htx

About Bottleshare

Bottleshare is a fundraising and fund distribution nonprofit organization for the craft beverage industry. The group raises money through various collaborations and partnerships within the community, and the generous support of donors and sponsors. Bottleshare then grants funds to brewery, winery, and distillery workers who have experienced extreme hardships outside of the workplace preventing them from working and producing an income. https://www.thebottleshare.org @bottleshareofficial