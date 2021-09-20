Tröegs Releases Trail Day to Help Protect PA’s Kittatinny Ridge

HERSHEY, PA – Tröegs Independent Brewing once again partners with the Pennsylvania chapter of The Nature Conservancy to announce the release of Trail Day, a limited beer benefitting Pennsylvania’s Kittatinny Ridge, an ecologically important 185-mile chain of forested Appalachian mountains that runs through Pennsylvania.

This dry-hopped pilsner begins with a backbone of German pilsner malt. Dry-hopping with Saaz hops lends mild citrus and earthy notes. As fermentation slows, we reintroduce fresh lager yeast, conditioning the beer and delivering crisp and clean notes of biscuit, dried spice and a hint of citrus.

“We grew up in the shadow of the Kittatinny Ridge and it passes within 10 miles of the brewery,” says Tröegs founding brother Chris Trogner, “so we know this land well. And few things are more important to brewing beer than clean water. We’re proud to be working with The Nature Conservancy to help protect a place that does so much for Pennsylvania and beyond.”

A portion of proceeds from the sales of Trail Day will benefit the Tröegs Trail Day Fund to help protect 15,000 acres of the most critical, connected lands on and next to the ridge – from the Mason-Dixon Line into New York state through the Delaware Water Gap.

Trail Day is available in 16-ounce cans throughout Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and Washington, D.C., and in parts of New York.

You can visit the Tröegs blog to learn more about Trail Day and how this beer helps protect the Kittatinny Ridge.

For More Information:

https://troegs.com