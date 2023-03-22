Steelheads Alley Launches Brewer’s Dinner Series

SEATTLE, Wash.— Rodney Hines of Métier Brewing Company, and resident brewer of Steelheads Alley, is thrilled to kickoff a new quarterly Brewer’s Dinner Series on Thursday, March 23.

Chef Sabrina Tinsley of Osteria la Spiga will create a multi-course Italian-inspired menu paired with beers by Métier. Chef Tinsley and Hines will be on hand to engage with guests throughout the evening.

The evening begins at 5:30pm with a welcome receptionthat features antipasti and a cocktail that showcases Métier’s sparkling hopwater. Guests will sit down to dinner at 6:30 pm.

The menu for the evening is as follows:

First Course

Beet Carpaccio with orange citronette, arugula emulsion,and formaggio di fossa crema

Métier Brewing Company Horizon IPA

Second Course

Shredded Pork Shank on tigelle smothered in beer gravy

Métier Brewing Company Belgian Dubbel

Third Course

Steak and Potatoes – shoestring potatoes, sunny side upegg, butter-basted filetto, and truffle vellutata

Métier Brewing Company Kolsch

Dessert Course

Formaggio Flan with porter beer gelatin

Métier Brewing Company Black Stripe Coconut Porter

Cost of the dinner is $90/person, plus tax and gratuity, and includes a gift bag with pralines and a bottle of Métier’s Manumission. Tickets are required.

A portion of the proceeds from the evening will benefit la Spiga’s Future of Diversity program. The Future of Diversity program features guest chefs and artisans of color to showcase their culinary talents, delicious food and drink, and other interesting concepts at la Spiga.

“I’ve always had a passion for differentcultures, and I love meeting new chefs—learning about what they are doing inthe community,” said Sabrina Tinsley, executive chef of la Spiga. “This programis a culmination of my desire to inspire, mentor, and highlight people ofdiverse backgrounds, and is also one of the ways I enjoy connecting with ourBIPOC community and bringing us closer together.”

About Osteria la Spiga

Known for its authentic, northern Italian cuisine, the food at la Spiga is a gastronomic tribute to Italy’s Emilia-Romagna region. Executive Chef Sabrina Tinsley pairs the finest Italian ingredients with whatis freshest in local markets to create seasonal menus that includemade-in-house pasta, signature sauces and decadent desserts.

Steelheads Alley is named after the 1946 Seattle Steelheads NegroLeague baseball team, honoring, and paying tribute to the rich and diversesports history of baseball and softball the Pacific Northwest. Led by resident brewer, Rodney Hines of Seattle’s Métier Brewing Company, SteelheadsAlley offers an exclusive list of specialty craft beers brewed onsite byMétier, local draft beer, and the full menu of classic bar fare from HatbackBar & Grille. Steelheads Alley is open daily from 11am to 10pm.

Steelheads Alley is located inside of Hatback Bar & Grille at 1201 1st Ave South in Seattle, Washington.

For More Information:

https://www.steelheadsalley.com/