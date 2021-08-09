Stable Craft at Hermitage Hill Announces August Events and Releases

HERMITAGE, Virginia – Central Virginia’s Stable Craft Brewery at Hermitage Hill, an authentic working farm brewery and winery, comes alive this August with a full slate of live music, beer and cider releases.

Get out your calendars and mark down these dates:

Wednesday, August 4 at 4 pm – August “Doggie Style” Steal the Glass!

If there was ever a glass made for the dog days of summer to make your Hump Day extra special.

Thursday, August 5 at 4:00 pm – Throw it Back Thursdays!

Every Thursday is Throw-It-Back Thursday at Stable Craft featuring a tasting led by assistant brewer Tony Zappaunbulso and Zack Stratton. Tastings begin every half-hour between 4-6pm. Try four 5oz. pours Brewer’s choice and one 5oz. pour your choice!

‍Friday, August 6 at 4 pm – Friday Night Love featuring Cotton Candy Cider Release & LIVE Music with Pasquale Dimeo

Life is a carnival so kick back and enjoy the ride at Stable Craft with our Cotton Candy Cider release and food, beer and atmosphere! Speaking of atmosphere, enjoy live music with Pasquale Dimeo!

Saturday, August 7 at Noon – Ice Cream Social

We’ll have Crooked Spur’s Donnie Brooks on-hand with an old-fashioned ice cream demonstration and samples. Enjoy Beer Floats / Root Beer Floats and so much more!

Saturday, August 7 at Noon -BYOT-Bring Your Own Tractor

Bring your favorite tractor to the beer farm! Enjoy a day of tractor admiring and enjoying our many amenities!

Friday, August 13 at 3 pm – Friday Night Love – Lemon Lime Cider Release Loving these Carnival Series Cider releases!

Saturday, August 14 at 2 pm – Beer-Battered Fish Fry

Bring your appetites!

Saturday, August 14 at 6:30 pm – Harvest Moon Dance Party – Dance like only the Harvest Moon is watching!

Friday, August 20 at 3 pm – Friday Night Love -Black Cherry Cider

Another Carnival flashback from our youth…except Black Cherry is so much better as a cider! Loving it! You will too!

Friday, August 20 at 6:30 pm – Friday Night Love featuring LIVE music with Shane Click

Saturday, August 21 at Noon – Beer & Bacon Fest

Beer and Bacon…need we say more. We didn’t think so. Special beer and bacon pairing menu!

Saturday, August 21 at 6:30 pm – LIVE Music with Bryan Elijah Smith

Friday, August 27 at 3 pm – Friday Night Love -Caramel Apple Cider release

Stable Craft Brewing’s rural location offers acres of open farmland with multiple covered and uncovered outdoor locations to keep guests physically distant while enjoying craft beer, cider, wine and food. Several other safety measures have been implemented to provide guests with a safe and fun experience while complying with Virginia’s Governor Northam’s guidelines.

About Stable Craft Brewing

Stable Craft Brewing is the first brewery on the East Coast to launch a zero food waste initiative for its award-winning brewery, restaurant and wedding and banquet facility. The sustainable brewery also grows its own hops, utilizes the brewing wastewater to water their hops, co-ops with a local farmer to use the spent grain for food for the cattle and have planted 1,100 trees on the farm to help with erosion and air quality. Stable Craft offers a sustainable tour by reservation only for guests to get a first-hand look at all of its sustainable initiatives.

For More Information:

https://www.stablecraftbrewing.com