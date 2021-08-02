Ska Brewing’s German-Style Lager Returns

DURANGO, CO – Oktoberfest in Munich may be cancelled for the second year in a row, but Ska Brewing is here to fill the void— or at least fill pints of their award-winning German-style Lager while supplies last. This famed lager will tap at Ska’s World Headquarters in Durango on Friday, July 30.

Although the cancelling of Oktoberfest because of COVID-19 leaves a bitter taste in one’s mouth, this beer is anything but. This malt-forward, easy drinking craft lager is made with 100 percent German-sourced Munich and Vienna malts that yield amber-brown color with nutty, bready, toasty notes. It finishes clean with a neutral yeast flavor. Here’s what some of Colorado’s media outlets have to say about this beer:

“Not only did this malty brew — nutty, clean and with just a touch of rounded sweetness — manage to set itself apart in a category that already includes a wide variety of stellar examples of Vienna-style lagers, especially in Colorado, but it won gold at the Great American Beer Festival®.” – Denver Westword

“A pointed caramelized-sugar, floral, and burnt-crust nose offers a hearty swagger. The sip follows through with big but dry well-toasted bread, an earthy hop through line, and a heavily toasted light bitter malt finish.” — Craft Beer & Brewing Magazine

The first batch of Oktoberfest that came out in a can in 2018 struck gold with the recipe at the Great American Beer Festival® in the Vienna-style Lager category. It has also been honored at the European Beer Star and The Stockholm Beer and Whiskey Festival.

Ska will kick off Oktoberfest season Friday, July 30 at 4pm at its World Headquarters, where The Container Restaurant will serve German-style brats to boot. Next week, Oktoberfest lovers across the country can find this beer in six-packs of 12-ounce cans in one of Ska’s 11 distribution states while limited supplies last.

ABOUT SKA BREWING

Based in Durango, Colorado, Ska Brewing was founded in 1995 and produces more than a dozen award-winning beers fueled with Ska music, and lots of it. Pioneers in the canned craft beer movement, Ska Brewing is known for an array of styles in 12 oz cans that include True Blonde, Modus Hoperandi and Rue B. Soho.

