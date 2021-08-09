Silver Eagle Houston Awarded Patriot Award By the Employer Support of the Guard & Reserve

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

HOUSTON – This summer, Silver Eagle Distributors Houston, LLC has been awarded the Patriot Award, presented by the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR). The Patriot Award reflects the efforts made to support citizen-warriors through a wide range of measures including flexible schedules, time off prior to and after deployment, caring for families, and granting leaves of absence, if needed.

Amanda Thornton, a Silver Eagle Houston employee currently on military leave, nominated Silver Eagle Houston for: “being highly supportive of her National Guard/Reserve service, and that prior to her mobilization, she had only been employed with Silver Eagle Houston for five months, yet Silver Eagle Houston had kept in contact with her throughout the whole 14-months that she has been on active-duty orders.”

“Amanda is a key member of our team. Most importantly, she is a key member of our country’s bigger team, our citizen-warriors, and she deserves our support and gratitude,” said John Johnson, president of Silver Eagle Houston. For more than 30 years, Silver Eagle Houston has supported our nation’s military and its service men and women.

For More Information:
https://www.silvereagle.com

back
Job Listings

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.
Post a Job
back
Brewbound Marketplace

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.
Post a Listing
back
Breweries Database

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.
View the Breweries Database
back
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

 Brewbound Live Winter 2021

Santa Monica, CA ● Nov. 30 + Dec. 1, 2021
Post Event All Events Sponsorship Past Events
back
08/10: Public Relations Speed Dating 08/12: Brewbound Data Club w/ Brandy Rand, COO, IWSR 08/12: BevNET Cocktail Showdown 08/17: Investor Speed Dating: RTD Cocktails 08/19: Brewbound Podcast
View the Full Content Calendar
back
The Brewbound Minute Rewatch Recent Videos Brewbound Data Club Brewbound Live Winter 2020 Brewbound Pitch Slam 12
View all Videos
back
Top stories from the beer industry

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.
Learn More
back

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.
Learn More