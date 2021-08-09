Silver Eagle Houston Awarded Patriot Award By the Employer Support of the Guard & Reserve

HOUSTON – This summer, Silver Eagle Distributors Houston, LLC has been awarded the Patriot Award, presented by the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR). The Patriot Award reflects the efforts made to support citizen-warriors through a wide range of measures including flexible schedules, time off prior to and after deployment, caring for families, and granting leaves of absence, if needed.

Amanda Thornton, a Silver Eagle Houston employee currently on military leave, nominated Silver Eagle Houston for: “being highly supportive of her National Guard/Reserve service, and that prior to her mobilization, she had only been employed with Silver Eagle Houston for five months, yet Silver Eagle Houston had kept in contact with her throughout the whole 14-months that she has been on active-duty orders.”

“Amanda is a key member of our team. Most importantly, she is a key member of our country’s bigger team, our citizen-warriors, and she deserves our support and gratitude,” said John Johnson, president of Silver Eagle Houston. For more than 30 years, Silver Eagle Houston has supported our nation’s military and its service men and women.

