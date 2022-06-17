Short’s Brewing Launches Thirst Mutilator Non-Alcoholic Hop Water in Collaboration with Billy Strings

Elk Rapids, Mich. – Short’s Brewing is officially launching a non-alcoholic, sparkling hop water in collaboration with Grammy-Award winning musician, Billy Strings.

The hopwater, Thirst Mutilator, clocks in at 0 calories, 0 carbs, 0 alcohol, and is all natural and gluten free. Lemon-lime is the first flavor to launch under this brand.

The name Thirst Mutilator was inspired by a song on Strings 2016 self-titled EP. Strings spent his early days in Northern Michigan playing the stage at Short’s Bellaire Pub and the brewery’s 10th Anniversary Party in 2014 before packing up and heading to Nashville.

Since the move to Music City, USA, Billy has been touring and performing practically non-stop—playing over 150 shows per year. A schedule that demanding takes a great deal of dedication and perseverance. As a result, Billy made the call early on to leave his drinking days behind him and focus on the future.

“We talked about creating a non-alcoholic beverage for a long time and hopwater was a great first product. Our brew team is great at capturing the deliciousness of hops but also at creating a beverage that is crazy well balanced, putting refreshment first. The stars aligned when Billy was interested in collaborating with us. He was looking for a super refreshing non-alcoholic beverage that was very crushable on stage while melting the faces of his audiences.” said Pauline Knighton-Prueter CSO of Short’s.

With their reputation for awesome IPAs and experimentation, the hop water made perfect sense for Short’s Brewing. (Their OG Imperial IPA, Huma Lupa Licious has remained a best seller for the company since the day they opened their Bellaire Pub back in ‘04. Every release of limited-run IPAs are highly-sought after in Michigan and beyond.)

Fans will get a sneak peek of the hop water on June 23, 24, and 25 at Strings’ Cary, NC shows at the Koka Booth Amphitheater, including sampling and product giveaways. Short’s will livestream the shows at their Michigan locations. Cans will be available at select venues during Billy’s summer tour.

Thirst Mutilator will be available in 6 pack, 12 oz cans to retailers across Michigan. If you can’t make the trip to Michigan, you can purchase directly thru Short’s website. The hop water and a limited-edition collection of swag will launch thru Short’s ecomm site on Monday June 27, at 4:20pm EST.

For more information about Short’s Brewing Company and to purchase Thirst Mutilator visit: https://www.shortsbrewing.com

About Short’s Brewing Company

Located in the heart of Downtown Bellaire, MI, Short’s Brewing was established in 2004 by Joe Short. In 2009, Short’s began keg and bottle distribution in Michigan via their Elk Rapids Production Facility. The brewery is known widely for their flagship and experimental brews including Soft Parade, Local’s Light, and Huma Lupa Licious. Short’s prides themselves on producing fearlessly creative beers, handmade by people who care in Northern Michigan.

About Billy Strings

Raised in Michigan and now based in Nashville, Strings is known as one of music’s most compelling artists. Since his 2016 debut, he has won Best Bluegrass Album at the 63rd GRAMMY Awards for his 2019 record, Home, been awarded Breakthrough Artist of the Pandemic at the 2021 Pollstar Awards, is nominated for Artist of the Year at the 2022 Americana Music Association Honors & Awards, won Guitar Player of the Year (2019 & 2021), New Artist of the Year (2019), and Entertainer of the Year (2021) at the International Bluegrass Music Awards. He has performed on the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards Show,, Late Night with Stephen Colbert, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and PBS’ “Bluegrass Underground.” A respected figure across all genres, Strings has also recently collaborated with a wide variety of artists including Bill Kreutzmann, Luke Combs, Del McCoury, Fences, RMR and many more.