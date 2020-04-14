Press Seltzer Hires Bruce Jacobson as COO; Constellation Brands Appoints Bill Renspie as Beer Division’s Chief Customer Officer

Two months after Constellation Brands made a minority investment in Press Premium Alcohol Seltzer, the company’s chief commercial officer for its beer division, Bruce Jacobson, announced he is leaving the beer, wine and spirits company after 17 years to join the Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based hard seltzer maker.

Jacobson will officially join Press in his new role on May 4.

“In less than five years, PRESS Premium Alcohol Seltzer has grown from an idea sparked in Amy’s kitchen to a leading independent brand in one of the fastest-growing categories the alcohol beverage industry has ever seen,” Jacobson said in a press release. “It’s my goal to take this remarkable brand from a top-10 player to a top five. There’s no question that PRESS delivers a superior product through taste and premium branding, and I believe it is uniquely positioned to succeed. I’m thrilled to join this team and help unlock this brand’s potential.”

“Bruce’s unmatched business savvy, his ability to build teams focused on profitable growth and natural leadership skills will undoubtedly take Press to the next level,” Press CEO Amy Walberg added in the release.

Press hard seltzer is currently sold in 46 states, and the company plans to complete its national distribution by the end of 2020. The company is projecting 1 million cases sold in 2020, double its sales from 2019.

Constellation Brands announced its minority investment into Press in late January as part of its Focus on Female Founders program.

Meanwhile, in a separate release today, Constellation Brands announced the appointment of Bill Renspie to the newly created position of “Chief Customer Officer for the Beer Division,” which includes Mexican import brands Corona, Modelo and Pacifico, as well as craft brands Funky Buddha and Four Corners.

Renspie has been with Constellation since 2002 and most recently served as chief sales officer. According to a press release, Renspie “will continue to drive execution of the Beer Division commercial plans through Beer and Total Beverage Alcohol (TBA) National Accounts Sales functions, while also taking ownership of key strategic and customer relationship management initiatives.”

“Bill’s infectious leadership style showcases his passionate advocacy for our brands, distributors, retailers, and employees,” Constellation beer division president Paul Hetterich said in the release. “He constantly challenges us to think and act differently across the business, and his deep industry insight, relationship management, and executional excellence makes us all stronger.”