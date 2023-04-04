Philly’s Yards Brewing Co. Announces New Partnership with All-Star Slugger Kyle Schwarber

Limited edition 15-can packaging, merchandise and more debut just in time for the 2023 Phillies home opener

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Yards Brewing Co. today announced an exclusive partnership with Philadelphia All-Star outfielder and slugger Kyle Schwarber as the new brand ambassador for its Philly Standard line of beers. To kick off the three-year partnership, Yards will launch a “Schwarber’s Standards” campaign promoting the partnership and Philly Standard product line.

Specialty Philly Standard cans and limited edition 15-can packswill feature Schwarber’s likeness and highlight Philly Standard as the ultimate tailgate beer for those who “work hard, drink easy.” The partnership will also include a social media campaign tie-in, in-person fan meet-and-greets, merchandise and more.

While the Yards Philly Standard – a crushable golden ale – is available now, the limited edition Schwarber cans and packaging will be available in April at local and regional retail locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. Fans can also enjoy “Schwar-Bomb” Game Day Specials at select Philadelphia bars. The Philly Standard line will also be available during Phillies games at Citizens Bank Park for a limited time during the 2023 season. Additionally, when Schwarber goes yard, fans will receive a complimentary can of Philly Standard at theYards Taproom.

“During my career, I’ve had the privilege of playing in amazing cities, but there’s something special about Philadelphia that makes me feel at home,” said Schwarber. “That’s why I’m thrilled to partner with Yards for their Philly Standard line. Yards is a brand that is so deeply rooted in Philly, shares my love for this City and embodies the spirit of it. Collaborating with a local brewery that is intertwined with the community is something that truly excites me, and I can’t wait to share a cold Philly Standard with fans as we look to win it all this year.”

Yards Brewing Co. was started in the back of a garage off of Krams Avenue in Manayunk, Pa. in 1994 by founder Tom Kehoe and some friends. Since its founding nearly 30 years ago, the brewery has moved four times, but each time it has stayed true to its Philly roots and remained within the City limits – now located on the 500 block of Spring Garden Street in Philadelphia as Yards Taproom.

“We don’t think great things are made in Philadelphia; we think they are made BY Philadelphia,” said Jason Flowers, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Yards Brewing Co. “This is a City that breeds toughness and grit, and it deserves a beer to wash it all down. Philly Standard is the natural go-to for tailgate beer, and Kyle is the perfect ambassador for this hardworking, easy-drinking beer because he hustles as hard as the people of this City do.”

The Schwarber partnership is just the latest initiative keeping Yards at the forefront of the Philadelphia beer scene. In the last 12 months, the brewery has also launched a family of modern IPAs with a retro video game feel, and is currently exploring opportunities to expand with new hospitality locations in Pa.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with Kyle as our new brand ambassador for Philly Standard,” said Trevor Prichett, Yards Brewing Co. CEO. “Just as Kyle is perfect for Philadelphia, Kyle is perfect for this beer.”

Merchandise featuring the new “Schwarber’s Standards” campaign and partnership will be available starting on Tuesday, April 4 athttps://yardsbrewing.com/kyle-schwarber.

For more information on the Kyle Schwarber partnership, upcoming events, and all things Yards, visitwww.yardsbrewing.com. Follow Yards onInstagram,Twitter andFacebook.

# # #

ABOUT YARDS BREWING CO.

Yards Brewing Co. has been proudly brewing in the City of Brotherly Love since 1994. We started as a garage-sized operation in the Manayunk section of Philly. We subsequently outgrew our locations in Roxborough, Kensington, Northern Liberties before settling into our new location – a state of the art brewery and taproom at 500 Spring Garden Street. Philadelphia Pale Ale, Signature IPA, and Brawler, all nationally recognized but only locally distributed ales, lead a balanced portfolio of quality, handcrafted beers that include nine year-round offerings and several seasonal and limited releases. Founder Tom Kehoe and the Yards Crew share a commitment to supporting the good people and organizations making their backyard a better place to live and work.