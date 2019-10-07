People Moves: Constellation Brands Promotes Mallika Monteiro Again; Ceria Beverages Names VP of Business Development

Constellation Brands Promotes Mallika Monteiro to EVP and Chief Growth and Strategy Officer

Constellation Brands has once again promoted Mallika Monteiro.

Last Friday, the New York-headquartered maker of Mexican import brands Corona, Modelo and Pacifico appointed Monteiro as executive vice president and chief growth and strategy officer. She will also serve as a member of the company’s executive management team.

Monteiro is now responsible for gathering consumer and category insights, generating innovation and new product development for the company’s beer, wine and spirits brands, as well as “strategy development and business transformation functions,” according to a press release. She reports directly to Constellation Brands president and CEO Bill Newlands.

“I’m both excited and honored for this opportunity,” Monteiro said in the release. “One thing I’ve always admired about Constellation is the company’s restless desire to continually push the envelope and reach for more. Constellation has a rich history of success and our team remains squarely focused on delivering what’s next for consumers. Over time, this ultimately creates tremendous growth opportunities for our company and our talented employees.”

Monteiro, a Harvard Business School graduate, joined Constellation three years ago as vice president of beer innovation, and she is credited with the successful launch of Corona Premier. A year ago, she was promoted to senior vice president and chief growth officer, and helped launch several popular new brands, including Corona Refresca, Svedka Rosé and Robert Mondavi Private Selection bourbon barrel-aged wines.

Monteiro also served as chief of staff on the executive management committee, and the company called her the “driving force behind” its Focus on Female Founders program, which has pledged to invested $100 million in female-founded or female-owned startups in the beverage alcohol space by 2028.

Constellation announced plans to release a Corona branded hard seltzer during its second quarter earnings call last week.

Ceria Beverages Hires Ex-MillerCoors Exec as VP of Business Development

Arvada, Colorado-headquartered Ceria Beverages, which makes THC-infused, non-alcoholic beers, has appointed Greg Miller as its first vice president of business development.

Miller will be tasked with developing and expanding Ceria’s portfolio of offerings in the U.S. including THC-infused and non-alcoholic beverages. He will report to Ceria CEO Jodi Villa.

Miller joins Ceria after a 25-year career at MillerCoors, where he served as director of on-premise national accounts for the last six years and led the company’s sales initiatives with Buffalo Wild Wings, the largest pourer of draft in the U.S. Miller has held several sales and marketing positions in the company since 1993.

“We feel his experience is a perfect match with CERIA’s goals of expanding distribution of our THC-infused craft beers wherever cannabis is legal, and expanding distribution of our new, great-tasting beers without alcohol,” Villa said in a press release

Keith Villa, the creator of MillerCoors’ Blue Moon brand, founded Ceria in 2018 and launched the company’s first THC-infused, non-alcoholic beer line in December 2018. Ceria plans to introduce a line of non-alcoholic beers by the end of 2019, as well as release an IPA infused with 10 mg of THC and 10 mg of CBD in states where cannabis is legal