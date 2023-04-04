Nine Pin Cider Releases Spring Seasonal, Cider Sangria, in Cans

ALBANY, N.Y.— Nine Pin Ciderworks, New York’s first farm cidery, has announced the re-release of its spring seasonal specialty cider: Cider Sangria.

“As Upstate New York transitions into spring, we love to celebrate the warmer months ahead with a classic summer flavor,” said Alejandro del Peral, co-founder and cidermaker. “Cider Sangria invokes spending time outdoors and enjoying the sunshine with its fruity, grape-forward flavor and hint of citrus.”

Cider Sangria is crafted from 100 percent New York apples, co-fermented with New York grape varietals Traminette, Chancellor, and Concord, and infused with a touch of orange. Whether you are a springtime fan or you’re dreaming of those long summer days, pick up a pack of Cider Sangria and celebrate Sangria Season with Nine Pin.

Cider Sangria will be available in 12 oz. cans with an ABV of 5.5 percent. MSRP is $12.99.

In addition to visiting Nine Pin’s tasting room, located in Albany’s warehouse district, you can enjoy Cider Sangria across New York State at bars, restaurants, and from retailers that proudly carry Nine Pin products.

About Nine Pin Ciderworks

Nine Pin Ciderworks (“Nine Pin”) is New York’s first farm cidery. Founded in 2013 and based in New York’s capital city, Albany, Nine Pin cider products can be found in hundreds of bars, restaurants and retailers throughout New York, Massachusetts, and New Jersey. Nine Pin produces all ciders from New York apples, primarily sourced from the Capital Region and Hudson Valley, in its 24,000 sq. ft. cidery facility and tasting room in Albany’s Warehouse District. Be Revolutionary, Consider the Apple, and Drink New York Apples.

