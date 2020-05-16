New Realm Brewing Introduces Summer Mixed 12-Pack

ATLANTA, GA & VIRGINIA BEACH, VA –Variety is the spice of life, or so they say. New Realm knows a little something about variety having brewed over 200 unique beers in their first two years alone. Since they’ve brewed around the block a few times, they’re back to bring you something special, yet again. For the second release in their Variety Pack line, they introduce the Summer Edition, in which you can quench your hot weather thirst in four different ways. This box is full of crushable, hoppy, tart, and fruity flavors you won’t want to miss.

In this Summer Variety Pack, you’ll find fan favorites such as Hazy Like A Fox IPA, a New England-style hazy brew brimming with fruity notes and Hoptropolis IPA, an American IPA that bursts with tropical flavors. Next to those is the latest release in New Realm’s Sour Series, Lime of the Party Gose, which is often referred to as ‘liquid key lime pie’. Rounding out the bunch is Sunset Passion, a Passion Fruit Tangerine Witbier, which is new to New Realm’s portfolio of cans and is exclusive to this variety pack.

“This Mixed Pack features our most popular kettle soured ale, Lime of the Party Key Lime Gose, which is only available for a limited time each year. Not only that, but this Mixed Pack’s ‘treasure hunt beer,’ Sunset Passion, a Belgian-Style Witbier is a perfect summertime sipper. I’m excited for Sunset Passion, this will be the first time we’ve put a Witbier in a can!” said Mitch Steele, Co-Founder and Brewmaster of New Realm Brewing.

“Our Summer Variety 12 pack is our second of three versions planned for 2020.The first Variety Pack was an IPA-only edition and it sold out at retail three weeks early.We rushed to get this summer edition to our distributors and I think our fans are going to love the beers” said Bob Powers, Co-Founder and CCO of New Realm Brewing.

About New Realm Brewing

New Realm Brewing Company is an American craft brewery started in 2016 by co-founders Carey Falcone, Bob Powers and Mitch Steele. On a mission to rethink tradition and bend the rules, the team planted their first production facility in a 20,000-square foot space on Atlanta’s east side Beltline trail in December of 2017, featuring a 25hl brewhouse, 3,000-square foot restaurant, rooftop patio and beer garden. A second location opened in Virginia Beach in the middle of 2018 enabling New Realm to increase their ability to innovate and create new beers. The Virginia Beach location is a 58,000-square foot space with a 50bbl brewhouse. Like Atlanta, the second location features a large outdoor beer garden, private event space and restaurant. New Realm’s core principles are quality, creativity, authenticity, and striving for perfection, all with a customer-centric commitment and approach.

New Realm’s recent awards include: Brewbound’s 2018 “Rising Star” brewery, Ratebeer’s 2018 “Best New Brewer in Georgia,” Ratebeer’s 2018 11th “Best New Brewer in the World”, and Virginia Craft Beer Cup’s gold medal and “Best in Show” for Euphonia Pilsner. Brewmaster Mitch Steele was awarded the Russell Scherer Award for Innovation in Brewing and co-authored the book IPA: Brewing Techniques, Recipes and the Evolution of India Pale Ale.