New Realm Brewing Co. Launches AlphaWater Premium Hard Seltzer

ATLANTA, Ga., & VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – After over a year of taproom trials and consumer feedback, New Realm Brewing Company is launching its first-ever premium hard seltzer, AlphaWater. This hard seltzer variety pack is joining the company’s core brand lineup and is rolling out to retailers across the company’s footprint starting this week. AlphaWater is designed with a blend of classic and innovative flavors to bring a crisp, fruity brightness to the day. Made exclusively in the company’s Atlanta and Virginia Beach facilities, AlphaWater’s inaugural mix features four delicious flavors, including Acai & Blueberry, Lime & Cucumber, Black Cherry, and Citrus Punch.

“Hard Seltzers are a concept we have been experimenting with for over a year as we experimented with multiple flavors to find the most balanced and refreshing combinations. AlphaWater is naturally gluten free, uses all-natural ingredients, is sugar-free and locally-made in Virginia Beach and Atlanta. It’s releasing just in time for warmer weather, and will be perfect for every occasion,” said Bob Powers, Co-Founder and Chief Sales & Marketing Officer of New Realm Brewing.

“We were very intentional in choosing what flavor combinations we knew would create a balanced, delicious variety”, said Mitch Steele, Co-Founder and Brewmaster of New Realm Brewing. “The tartness of blueberry with the distinct tropical flavor of acai makes for an irresistible seltzer with the gentlest touch of sweetness. Lime and Cucumber are known to complement each other so this flavor of AlphaWater is both tangy and cooling at the same time. For Black Cherry, we used a blend of rich black cherries and tart sour cherries to create that flavor we all know and love. And, finally, Citrus Punch is bound to be a fan favorite, with a citrusy blend of grapefruit, lime, and blood orange.”

This exciting and delicious mix will be available at your favorite retailers around Georgia and Virginia on March 2, 2021 in 12oz sleek can twelve packs. Fans can also try it in New Realm’s Atlanta and Virginia Beach brewery restaurants and take a variety pack home from the to-go coolers.

Information:

Brand: AlphaWater

Style: Premium hard seltzer (Black Cherry, Citrus Punch, Cucumber Lime, Blueberry Acai)

Specs: 4.5% ABV (ALL)

Appearance: Crystal clear

Package: 12oz sleek can 12-pack, draft (very limited)

Distribution: Throughout Georgia and Virginia

Availability: March 2, 2021

New Realm Brewing is located at 550 Somerset Terrace NE in Atlanta, Georgia (30306) and 1209 Craft Lane in Virginia Beach, Virginia (23454). For a complete list of hours, information on private events and public tours, as well as additional information, visit newrealmbrewing.com.

About New Realm Brewing:

New Realm Brewing Company is an American craft brewery started in 2016 by co-founders Carey Falcone, Bob Powers and Mitch Steele. On a mission to rethink tradition and bend the rules, the team planted their first production facility in a 20,000 square-foot space on Atlanta’s east side Beltline trail in December of 2017, featuring a 25hl brewhouse, 3,000 square-foot restaurant, rooftop patio and beer garden. A second location opened in Virginia Beach in the middle of 2018 enabling New Realm to increase their ability to innovate and create new beers. The Virginia Beach location is a 58,000 square-foot space with a 50bbl brewhouse, a large outdoor beer garden, private event space and restaurant. New Realm’s core principles are quality, creativity, authenticity, and striving for perfection, all with a customer-centric commitment and approach.

New Realm’s awards include: Brewbound’s “Rising Star” brewery, Ratebeer’s “Best New Brewer in Georgia,” Ratebeer’s 11th “Best New Brewer in the World”, and Virginia Craft Beer Cup’s gold medal and “Best in Show” for Euphonia Pilsner. Brewmaster Mitch Steele was awarded the Russell Scherer Award for Innovation in Brewing and co-authored the book IPA: Brewing Techniques, Recipes and the Evolution of India Pale Ale.