Molson Coors’ Atwater Brewery to Release Whango Mango Wheat Fruit Ale

DETROIT — Whango, Atwater’s mango wheat fruit ale and the brewer’s most popular seasonal, is returning to market for the first time in two years, and just in time for St. Patrick’s Day.

“We were gearing up to release Whango about a year ago, in March, 2020,” said Mark Rieth, Atwater Brewery president. “But then COVID disrupted our plans, just as it disrupted so much of our daily lives. Atwater was proud to be able to quickly pivot to hand sanitizer production, much of which we donated to first responders, health care workers and others on the COVID front lines.

“Now, however, we’re pleased to be able to bring Whango back for its seasonal production run in 2021. Spring and summer are incredible seasons in the Midwest, and nothing completes the perfect backyard BBQ, trip to the beach or other outdoor celebration quite like a Whango. We say that if summer could be poured into a can, it would look and taste like Whango.”

To mark the occasion, Atwater will be tapping Whango at each of its Michigan taphouses on March 17 at 4:00 p.m. At the same time, Whango will be available at retailers and brew pubs across Michigan and across the Great Lakes region.

Atwater’s Whango

ABV 4.90% IBU:14

Style: Fruit Beer Color: Straw

Whango is one of Atwater’s fruitiest, most flavorful ales. Softly sweet and tropically aromatic, Whango is an American-style wheat beer similar to, but less yeasty, than its German Weizen (or wheat ) cousins. German pale wheat malt lends this clean offering a lightly citric crispness at the back of the palate. The addition of real mango adds a soft, sweet roundness to the body and natural mango flavoring lifts the aroma to match.

In previous years, the Whango product completely sold out just a couple of months into its run. Atwater owner Mark Rieth has committed to increasing production this year to ensure Whango remains on the shelf throughout the glorious summer season.

Like all Atwater products, Whango was Born in Detroit, and Raised Everywhere.

For more information on Whango and Atwater Brewery, please visit: Atwater’s website and Atwater’s Facebook