Maui Brewing Releases Saint Damien Belgian Strong Dark Ale

KIHEI, Hawaii – The inaugural launch of Maui Brewing Company’s Saint Damien in bottles occurs Tuesday, August 13 in MBC’s Kihei Tasting Room.

The robust Belgian Strong Dark Ale, which clocks in at 10.7% ABV and 22 IBUs, is aged in Brandy and Bourbon barrels from Woodford Reserve, Double Oak, and Heaven Hill. With this recipe, we honor Saint Damien, the Belgium-born Priest canonized for his vocation on the island of Molokai from 1873 to 1889. This divine beer is aromatic with rich malt sweetness and hints of dried cherry, fig, and maple syrup balanced among charred oak, offering a complex, smooth, and warming booziness.

QA/QC Supervisor, Greg Knox states, “This is our Father Damien Strong Belgian Ale given time to mature in a blend of bourbon and brandy barrels. Rich notes of stone fruit, figs, dark malts, and spicy Belgian yeast are rounded out with spirit and oak barrel character to make a bold and warming beer. Take your time to enjoy this big beer.”

Saint Damien will be available in 750ml bottles for take-home consumption from MBC’s Kihei location. Although the release at the brewery’s Kihei location comes first, all locations (Lahaina, Kailua, and Waikiki) will receive a limited supply of the heavenly treat on draft and bottles in the weeks following.

MBC is a fiercely local company and has remained steadfast regarding local production. The MBC team are stewards of their communities and the ‘aina, and curators of the craft beer way of life. Their beers have been recognized worldwide for quality and innovation.

About Maui Brewing Company

Founded in 2005, Maui Brewing Company is Hawaii’s largest craft brewery, operating 100% in Hawaii. MBC is based on Maui, with its production brewery, full service restaurant and tasting room in Kihei, well as restaurants in Lahaina (Maui), Kailua (Oahu), and Waikiki (Oahu). Maui Brewing Company is available in 23 states and 10 international countries with more areas to follow.