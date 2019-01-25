Jefferson County Ciderworks Releases Flagship Cider in Cans

FAIRFIELD, Iowa — Previously available only at bars and restaurants, and to-go growlers sold at its Fairfield taproom, Jefferson County Ciderworks is now expanding into retail sales with the launch of its new canned cider line. The four packs of 16 oz. cans are now available for sale throughout Iowa.

The debut flavors include OG Original Apple, Oaked Sour Cherry and Hibiscus Rose, and will be available year-round. Comprised of fresh-pressed whole apples, the ciders contain no added sugar or artificial flavors. All three ciders are 100-percent gluten free.

“Having a cider at the bar is great, but there’s nothing better than being able to crack one open wherever,” said Katie Greenfield, co-owner. “Whether you’re out on a trail, having a picnic, or sitting at home by the fire, you’ll be able to have our cider right there with you.” Fans of Ciderworks are encouraged to share photos on social media of the far-flung places they drink the new cans with the hashtag #jeffcotogo.

Starting in the spring, Ciderworks will add to this initial core line of ciders with the release of its first suite of seasonal flavors. In addition to regular seasonal offerings, there will also be the occasional limited-edition can release.

“We’re always coming up with new flavors through using different fermenting methods, added natural flavorings, and aging techniques,” said Jesse Narducci, head cider maker. “If we land on something great, there’s nothing stopping us now from throwing it into some cans and sharing it with everyone.”

About Jefferson County Ciderworks

In 2013, native Iowans Jesse Narducci and Katie Greenfield moved back to their hometown to make cider from the apples Jesse planted on the family farm. The 800-tree orchard, which is planted with many heirloom cider apple varieties that were nearly lost to history, is now the backbone of Ciderworks’ New American Ciders.