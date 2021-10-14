Huss Brewing’s Arizona Ranch Water Launches Statewide

TEMPE, Arizona – Launching in grocery stores, bars, restaurants and resorts this week, Huss Brewing Co. is excited to announce its first-ever agave hard seltzer, Arizona Ranch Water. Ranch Water will also be available at the Huss Taprooms in Tempe and Uptown Phoenix.

This refreshing hard seltzer is inspired by the arid climate here in the heart of the Sonoran Desert and is also the first local version of ranch water offered in Arizona.

It is rumored that Ranch Water was created by a rancher in West Texas in the 1960s. Traditionally the beverage is a mix of tequila, lime, and bottled mineral water. Using that as inspiration for their own twist on Ranch Water, Huss’s version utilizes a surprise blend of a brewed malt combined with ingredients that give homage to the state of Arizona.

Arizona Ranch Water comes in Original Arizona Lime and Arizona Tangerine flavors, both made with 100-percent fresh lime juice with notes of agave, to create a delightfully fizzy, dangerously quenching beverage that’s only 95 calories and 2 carbs per 12 ounce can.

“While the hard seltzer category has been one of the fastest growing segments of the beverage market for several years now, we wanted to take our time and make sure that we created a truly unique product that spoke to our Sonoran Desert surroundings,” says Leah Huss, co-owner of Huss Brewing Co. “So it was only natural for us to start with a Southwestern specialty like Ranch Water, and then put a special Arizona spin on it by using 100% fresh lime, alongside notes of agave, tangerine and a deliciously effervescent mouthfeel.”

Huss Brewing Co.’s Arizona Ranch Water will be offered statewide this week at local Fry’s Food Stores, Circle K and Total Wine stores among many more as well as the Huss Taprooms in Tempe and Uptown Phoenix.

For More Information:

https://www.hussbrewing.com