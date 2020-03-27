Flying Dog Brewery Announces 2020 Summer Seasonal Release

FREDERICK, Md. – Flying Dog Brewery has announced that the company is pioneering a new take on summer beers with the release of Pool Hopping, their first ever newly designated deck beer. Pool Hopping, a hazy summer ale, will replace Summer Rental Grapefruit Radler in the brewery’s summer seasonal lineup.

Crafted to be enjoyed on the sunny deck of your choosing, this stripped-down summer ale offers a big juicy hop presence complimented by a moderate body and low bitterness. With tropical notes of mango and citrus, it pairs perfectly with a speedo, tan lines and doing a whole lotta of nothing.

“Pool Hopping is a super crushable summer beer that’s refreshing and tropical without the sweetness,” said James Maravetz, VP of Marketing at Flying Dog Brewery. “Our experts in the brewhouse essentially combined a NEIPA and brut IPA to make a new beer that deserved a category of its own.”

The innovators at Flying Dog are using traditional beer ingredients – like Citra and Mosaic hops, and Pilsner and Wheat malts – to achieve unimaginable flavors and aromas, without the added juices you’ll find in a lot of warm weather beers. Pool Hopping is a hazy summer ale that carries a 5.4% ABV.

The original art on the Pool Hopping can features a new technique from world renowned illustrator Ralph Steadman, the artist behind all of Flying Dog’s major release label artwork. Steadman’s inspiration for this label came from the natural white salt lines forming on the cover of a backyard pool. From that inspiration, Steadman drew a tropical bird quizzically looking up at a pair of human legs, thinking to himself, “Blimey, that’s a big bird!”

Pool Hopping will start shipping to distributors on March 23, 2020 in 6-packs of 12 oz. cans and draft. The deck beer will also be one of four beers in Flying Dog’s SPF 1000 summer variety pack (also included: Thunderpeel, Numero Uno, Under Dog).

About Flying Dog Brewery

As one of the fastest-growing regional craft breweries in the United States, Flying Dog has been brewing world-class beer that pushes the confines of traditional styles for 30 years. Flying Dog attracts everyone from craft beer connoisseurs to those just catching the wave with up to 20 styles available at any given time. Introduced to Flying Dog by the Gonzo writer Hunter S. Thompson, artist Ralph Steadman has produced original art for Flying Dog’s labels since 1995. Recent accolades for Flying Dog include its Pale Ale ranked as the #1 American Pale Ale in the U.S. by The New York Times. For more information, visit www.flyingdog.com.