Farmers Brewing Co. Makes The First Out-of-State Move in Expansion to Nevada in a Partnership with New West Distributing Inc.

PRINCETON, California – Farmers Brewing Company is entering the new year with a splash as they announced their new partnership with New West Distributing Inc. New West Distributing is located in Sparks, Nevada and serves a combined population of nearly 500 thousand people within the counties of southern Washoe, Carson City, Douglas, Storey, Lyon, Mineral, south-western Churchill, and western Nye. This move will be opening an entirely new demographic and market for Farmers Brewing Co. with opportunities to reach more customers outside of the home state of California. New West Distributing and Farmers Brewing Company’s partnership has begun, with beer scheduled to start distribution to various retail locations within western Nevada; including local chain stores, and many other bars, markets, and restaurants. About Farmers Brewing Co. Founded in 2017 by a fifth-generation farmer, Farmers Brewing Company, LLC began brewing out of a garage in sprawling Princeton, CA with a population of 407. The true “Farm to Glass” brewery has expanded to a new facility and crafts lighter, sessionable and healthier beers in the Sacramento Valley of Northern California. Farmers Brewing prides itself on producing high-quality grains grown on its own farm to produce high-quality beers.

For More Information:

https://www.farmersbrewing.com/distributors