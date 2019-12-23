Distribution Roundup: Sycamore Adds Virginia; Night Shift to New Hampshire

Sycamore Brewing Enters Virginia; Georgia to Follow

Charlotte, North Carolina-based Sycamore Brewing added distribution to Virginia this month, vice president of sales Archie Gleason told Brewbound.

“It’s one state over, so that makes it an easy jump,” he said. “Literally, the distributor warehouse is just a hair over four hours from our brewery, driving door-to-door, so that’s pretty painless.”

Sycamore’s beers became available on draft in Virginia in early December and packaged beer distribution will ramp up once the brewery’s new canning line is operational in early January, Gleason said.

“That provides not just the opportunity to do four times more cans a minute, but it also provides the opportunity for the first time ever for us to be in something other than a 16 oz. can, and so that’s exciting on a few levels,” he said.

Sycamore’s products will be distributed statewide by Sheehan Family Companies’ Specialty Beverage. The Sheehan Family Companies operates wholesalers in each East Coast state north of Virginia, and the wholesaler’s reach helped influence Sycamore’s wholesaler decision, Gleason said.

“As we look to go further afield, we wanted pull to be ahead of push,” he said. “If the demand is there, state-by-state moving north, you have a ready-made partner there in their network.”

Sycamore’s offerings available in Virginia include flagship Mountain Candy IPA, Sun Grown Lager, Juiciness IPA, a rotating IPA series and seasonal products. Sycamore’s hard seltzer line, Bubs, will also be available in January across the company’s entire footprint.

Sycamore plans to expand its distribution to Georgia in late February via Legacy South Carolina Partners, which covers coastal Georgia and Savannah through a partnership with Southern Eagle Distributors in Charleston, South Carolina; Beverage South in Columbia, South Carolina; and Georgia Crown Distributing, which serves the Atlanta area.

Gleason estimated that Sycamore can sell 15,000 to 30,000 case equivalents (CEs) in Virginia and 25,000 to 45,000 CEs in Georgia.

Sycamore produced 7,500 barrels in 2018, up 58% from 2017, according to the Brewers Association (BA).

Night Shift to New Hampshire

Everett, Massachusetts-based Night Shift Brewing will begin distribution to New Hampshire in 2020, according to a Facebook post from Amoskeag Beverages.

“We are incredibly excited to be bringing Night Shift Brewing to New Hampshire early in 2020,” the post said. “Stay tuned for more details.”

Amoskeag, a MillerCoors house based in Bow, New Hampshire, boasts a portfolio of craft beer brands that includes Allagash Brewing, Harpoon Brewery and Two Roads Brewing, as well as Constellation Brands products (Corona, Modelo and Pacifico) and Boston Beer Company products (Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer).

“There are expansion plans for New Hampshire to carry our full portfolio of Night Shift Brewing products,” Night Shift co-founder Rob Burns told Brewbound via a statement. “New Hampshire has been one of our most requested states by our Night Shift fans, so we are excited to connect with a new group of beer enthusiasts.”

Night Shift sells beer in Massachusetts, Maine and New York.

Trillium Ships Limited Draft Offerings to Vermont and New York

Through limited partnerships with distributors, Trillium Brewing Company shipped kegs to Vermont and New York last week, a rarity for the Massachusetts-based craft brewer.

“We are very thankful to be able to bring you some of the most sought after hoppy beer in the country,” Waterbury, Vermont-based distributor Vermont Beer Shepherd wrote in a Facebook post last Thursday. “Logs of Melcher Street IPA & Dialed Up DIPA are hitting taps this weekend and into next week in very limited quantities!”

Trillium also sent a shipment of kegs to Guilderland Center, New York-based Remarkable Liquids, which a Trillium spokesperson confirmed in an email to Brewbound.

“We’re always pumped to hear that fans and folks outside of Massachusetts want to support us in their home states, however at the moment we have no current, or future plans for regular distribution outside of our brewing facilities,” the spokesperson said.

Trillium operates breweries in Boston and Canton, Massachusetts, a taproom in Boston’s Fenway neighborhood, a seasonal beer garden on Boston’s Rose Kennedy Greenway, and has plans for a farm brewery in North Stonington, Connecticut. Last year, the company produced 17,000 barrels, down 6% from 18,000 in 2017, according to the BA.

Dogfish Head Returns to Montana

Dogfish Head Craft Brewery has re-entered Montana via Summit Beverage, according to the Missoulian.

The Milton, Delaware-based craft brewery’s offerings had been missing from Montana for more than a decade after Dogfish Head retrenched. However, Dogfish’s merger with Boston Beer Company earlier this year led to the expansion.

At present, Dogfish Head’s beers are only available on draft in Montana; packaged beer will become available in the state in early 2020, a Dogfish Head spokesperson told Brewbound.

Wibby Enters Distribution for First Time with Elite Brands

Longmont, Colorado-based Wibby Brewing will partner with Elite Brands for distribution in Colorado starting January 1.

Prior to the partnership, Wibby had been self-distributing its beer, an Elite Brands spokesperson told Brewbound.

“We’re excited to expand our footprint with Elite Brands to meet demand in our home state of Colorado,” Wibby co-founder and brewmaster Ryan Wibby said in a press release. “Elite has a world-class portfolio and an outstanding reputation of supporting and growing brands and we look forward to a successful partnership.”

Founded in 2003, Wibby sold 3,621 barrels in 2018, according to the BA.

Elite Brands’ territory stretches from Colorado’s northwestern corner to its southeastern corner and includes many of the state’s major cities, excluding Fort Collins and Grand Junction.

Elite Brands will offer Wibby IPL, Moondoor Dunkel, Lightshine Radler, Lightshine Helles, and Wibby’s seasonal portfolio.

“Wibby Brewing has quickly become one of the state’s premier craft breweries,” Elite Brands president and owner Terry Cekola said in the release. “Our team have been big fans of Ryan and Ted and the Wibby team, and we’re thrilled to partner to support their continued growth in Colorado.”

Press Premium Alcohol Seltzer Adds Nine States in Q4

Press Premium Alcohol Seltzer’s distribution footprint now encompasses 41 states with the addition of nine new markets in the fourth quarter of 2019.

“We’re well on our way to meeting our goal of distribution across all lower 48 states by the end of 2020,” founder Amy Walberg said in a press release. “2019 has been a banner year for us, and we’re looking forward to continued success with our new distribution partners.”

In Q4, Press added Idaho, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, West Virginia and Wyoming.

The brand estimates that it will sell 1 million cases in 2019, according to the release. Press checks in at 110 calories and 4% ABV and is available in four flavors (blackberry hibiscus, grapefruit cardamom, lime lemongrass and pomegranate ginger) and limited release seasonal flavors.

The remaining states where Press is not sold include Alaska, Delaware, Hawaii, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, Oregon, Virginia and Washington.

Shipyard Brewing Strikes Australian Export Deal

Portland, Maine’s Shipyard Brewing has formed a partnership with Rocks Brewing Company of Sydney, Australia, to export and import beers between both countries.

Two of Shipyard’s beers are now available at Rocks’ taproom: Export, a blueberry ale, and a version of Shipyard’s New England-style IPA Finder, which is brewed with Australian hops.

In January, Rocks’ The Hangman Pale Ale and The Governor Golden Ale will be available at Shipyard’s Portland taproom and sister brewery Sea Dog Brewing’s brewpub in Treasure Island, Florida.

Shipyard also exports its beer to the United Kingdom through a partnership with Marston’s, which was recently extended 15 years.

Devil’s Canyon Adds ‘Brewery Direct’ Distribution in Los Angeles Area

Bay Area-based Devil’s Canyon has launched what it’s calling a “Brewery Direct” service to deliver its beer to accounts in Southern California.

“[Brewery Direct] creates efficiencies that we could not accomplish within a traditional distribution model and, most importantly, allows us to focus on product availability and freshness for our customers,” territory sales manager Joseph Tchan said in a press release.

Similar to self-distribution, Brewery Direct allows Devil’s Canyon to take and fulfill orders from accounts directly, but differs in that the company relies on third-party logistics providers to deliver beer, marketing manager Kenzie Carpenter wrote in an email to Brewbound. She added that orders can be placed to Devil’s Canyon reps through social networks, such as Twitter and Instagram.

“We make it easy to create and foster relationships with retailers, creating the best and most efficient system,” she wrote.

Artisanal Imports, SFB Imports Announce Partnership

Artisanal Imports and Swinkels Family Brewers Imports (SFB Imports) have formed a nationwide partnership that will import select Belgian beer brands beginning in 2020.

Beers involved in the agreement include La Trappe, Palm and Rodenbach.

“We are stronger together and this relationship will undoubtedly yield greater opportunities for our beers nationwide,” SFB Imports president David van Wees said in a joint press release.

Starting January 1, Artisanal Imports will release import rights of La Trappe Trappist Ales to SF Imports, while remaining the brand’s exclusive sales representative. Artisanal Imports will begin selling Rodenbach Brewery products and Palm Amber Ale.

La Trappe’s wholesalers will remain mostly unchanged with the move to SFB Imports, according to the release.

Country Malt Group to Become Origin Malt’s Official Distributor

Origin Malt announced last week that it has selected Country Malt Group as its official distributor.

Marysville, Ohio-based Origin Malt sources Puffin barley, a descendant of Maris Otter, from Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York.

Origin products will ship from Country Malt Group’s distribution centers in Champlain, New York; Asheville, North Carolina; Chicago, Illinois; Tampa, Florida; and Dallas, Texas.