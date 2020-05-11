Craft’d Company Hosts Virtual Tastings with Founders of Harpoon and Brooklyn Brewery to Celebrate American Craft Beer Week

Boston, MA — While many taprooms across the country are closed for on-premise consumption, Craft’d Company, a Boston-based craft beer events company, has launched Virtual Beers with the Brewers. The live stream guided tastings give viewers the opportunity to learn about, interact with and support the breweries in their communities and beyond.

To celebrate American Craft Beer Week, Craft’d Company is hosting brewers that started the modern craft beer revolution on the virtual tastings. Harpoon Brewery CEO and Co-Founder, Dan Kenary will be featured on Tuesday, May 12th and Brooklyn Brewery Co-Founder, Steve Hindy will be featured on Wednesday, May 13th.

Leading up to each live stream, Craft’d Company announces the four beers they’ll be tasting so viewers can purchase the variety pack in advance and taste along at home.

Since launching the virtual series on March 19, 2020, Craft’d Company has hosted live streams with over 30 breweries in Massachusetts and Rhode Island including Wormtown Brewery in Worcester and Foxborough, MA; Jack’s Abby Craft Lagers in Framingham, MA; Lord Hobo Brewing in Woburn, MA and Foolproof Brewing in Pawtucket, RI. Anyone can purchase the featured beers and go back to the guided tasting at any point. All live streams are archived and can be viewed on Craft’d Company’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

These virtual tastings are inspired by the in-person Beers with the Brewers events that Craft’d Company has been hosting with Massachusetts breweries for nearly three years. Each live stream is hosted by Craft’d Company Founder & CEO, Christine Healy who tastes along with the brewers while asking questions about the story behind the brewery, brewing process and different beer styles. Live-viewers have the opportunity to ask their own questions directly to the brewers during the event as well.

Craft’d Company strives to “go live” on Instagram (@craftdcompany) at 7:00 p.m. with a different brewery as frequently as possible until local taprooms are back open to the public. All events will be announced on www.craftdcompany.com.

About Craft’d Company

Craft’d Company is an events and marketing company based in Boston, MA that specializes in working with craft breweries. Founded in 2017, Craft’d Company produces two signature event series, Beers with the Brewers and County Beer Festivals. In addition to hosting events, Craft’d Company consults with brewery clients to elevate their branding through events and marketing.