Cincinnati’s March First Brewing Acquires The Woodburn Brewery and Taproom

CINCINNATI — March First Manufacturing, LLC, the parent company of March First Brewing, FigLeaf Brewing and Cincinnati Distilling has signed a deal to purchase The Woodburn Brewery and Taproom in East Walnut Hills. The deal includes the building, brewing equipment and the intellectual assets of Woodburn although the rest of the terms have not been disclosed.

March First plans to enhance the already beautiful Woodburn taproom space by adding additional seating, a lounge area, a full kitchen, among other refinements. The company will retain the Woodburn name and continue brewing popular Woodburn beers to their exact recipes. Select Woodburn beers will also be available in cans for distribution throughout the region. The Woodburn taproom will also feature Cincinnati Distilling products with a full cocktail menu as well as guest taps from March First Brewing, FigLeaf Brewing and the company’s popular Astra Hard Seltzer line.

“The addition of ‘Woodburn Brewing’ to our portfolio solidifies our spot as one of the largest brewers and distillers in the Cincinnati region.” Josh Engel, company spokesperson said. “We can’t wait to build on the Woodburn brand and taproom and are thrilled to be part of the East Walnut Hills community. Woodburn Brewing will announce a robust community outreach and event schedule in 2021.”

“To the Woodburn family, from the owners to the dedicated brewers, bar staff and loyal patrons we would like to thank you for the opportunity to be part of your legacy and community. Woodburn was founded and built on love for the industry and great respect for the neighborhood it calls home. We intend to operate with that in mind and at heart.” added Mark Stuhlreyer, president of March First.

March First plans to have ‘Woodburn Brewing’ open in spring to summer 2021 depending on the State of Ohio’s permitting process.