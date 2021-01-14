Brewjeria Company, Norwalk Brew House & South Central Brewing Co. Announce ‘Los Car Washeros’ Collaboration

Los Angeles – Brewjeria Company, Norwalk Brew House and South Central Brewing Company once again team up with famed cartoonist, Lalo Alcaraz, to release Los Car Washeros; a collaboration beer with proceeds supporting the Car Wash Workers Emergency Fund – a cash assistance program providing workers with cash and/or grocery gift cards who are struggling through the pandemic.

Los Car Washeros is the second beer in a series of releases supporting immigrant workers. The pineapple-mango wheat ale recipe was inspired by frutero (fruit vendor) menus which feature tropical fruits as mainstay offerings. In September 2020, the three Latinx owned beer companies collaborated on, Los Vendors – a beer supporting the LA Street Vendors Emergency Fund featuring label art by celebrated cartoonist, Lalo Alcaraz. Los Vendors was an instant hit and sold out in less than 24 hours of release.

Car wash workers in Los Angeles County have also been hurt badly by COVID-19. Many have been out of work or have seen a dramatic decrease in work hours as LA County shutdown non-essential businesses. To help alleviate some of the financial burdens, the brewers have now partnered with the CLEAN Carwash Worker Center for this next release. A portion of proceeds from Los Car Washeros will support the Car Wash Workers’ Emergency Fund.

Los Car Washeros will be released Friday January 15 in 16 oz cans. 4-packs to go will be available at Brewjeria Company’s taproom in Pico Rivera, and at select retailers around Los Angeles. Beer buyers can also purchase beer online at www.brewjeriacompany.com and pick up to-go.

About Brewjeria Company

Brewjeria Company is a Latino and POC owned brewery in Pico Rivera that is dedicated to brewing quality ales with culture and community as key ingredients. The term Brewjeria is a ‘Spanglish’ word combining the English word “Brew” with the suffix of the Spanish word “Brujeria,” which means witchcraft. Brewjeria is the swirling chemistry of ideas, language, culture, science and spirituality intertwined in wonder and community. The self proclaimed “Brewjos” (founders), which is a Spanglish term combining brewer and sorcerer, have over a decade of experience working for nonprofit organizations and have built a strong network with professionals committed to working with underserved communities in the Greater Los Angeles.

For more information: https://www.brewjeriacompany.com/