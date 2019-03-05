Brewery Extrava Announces Summer 2019 Opening

PORTLAND, Maine — Brewery Extrava is excited to announce the Summer 2019 opening of their craft brewery and tasting room in Portland, Maine. It will be located at 66 Cove St. in the burgeoning East Bayside neighborhood.

The ownership team consists of business owners Joe and Charlene Doherty and brewing industry veteran Michael LaCharite. LaCharite, who will serve as Brewery Extrava’s brewmaster, has abundant experience in the professional brewing industry. A Siebel Institute of Brewing Science graduate, he has owned and/or brewed at some of Maine’s most iconic breweries. The Dohertys bring their combined experience in entrepreneurship and small business management. Joe’s has experience in sales, marketing and business development from a previous career at a Fortune 500 company, and Charlene operates a manufacturing business that the couple purchased in 2006.

Brewery Extrava plans to offer both traditional and innovative variations of Belgian and other international beer styles, including mixed fermentation and barrel-aged beers. LaCharite is energized by the opportunity to showcase his brewing skills. “After many years helping other breweries open as a Brewery Consultant, I am very excited to bring my love and passion for brewing beer to this project as an owner and creating an incredible portfolio of beers,” he said. “Having travelled to Belgium a number of times and learning from master brewers there, I was inspired to return and incorporate the ingredients and processes they use to create my own versions of these world class styles.”

Production will be done on a custom-designed, 3-vessel, 10 barrel brewing system along with a one barrel pilot system.

Brewery Extrava will operate out of a 5,000 square foot building, which will be divided into sections housing the brewery, tasting room and storage area. For the 1,000 square foot tasting room, which will include an outdoor seating area and up to 12 beers on tap, Joe Doherty said they are hoping to create a space that has a cozy and rustic feel. The design will include the use of reclaimed materials along with warm colors and fabrics to make the tasting room feel inviting and unique.

