Braxton Brewing Announces $5 Million Expansion

Kentucky’s Braxton Brewing Company has embarked on a $5 million expansion that will include the purchase of the building where its brewery is currently situated, as well as the construction of a rooftop bar and the installation of a new canning line.

Speaking to Brewbound, Braxton co-founder and CEO Jake Rouse said the construction of the new 5,000 sq. ft. rooftop bar would cost about $1.5 million.

The craft beer maker, which launched in 2015, will also spend approximately $2 million to acquire the Covington, Kentucky, property where the brewery is located, and another $1.5 million to expand production capabilities.

“This allows us to establish ourselves as an even stronger mainstay in the community and industry at large,” Rouse said via a press release.

The expansion, which Braxton expects to be completed by this summer, is being financed with a combination of bank debt, cash flow and equity capital from new and existing private investors.

“As we continue to grow, we’re also looking forward to serving current guests and new friends throughout the area as well as Knoxville and Eastern Tennessee — while growing our footprint and production capacity,” Rouse added via the release.

The company, which also operates an innovation brewery called Braxton Labs in nearby Bellevue, Kentucky, is also exploring the possibility of adding a third location.

According to Rouse, who appeared on episode 4 of the Brewbound Podcast, Braxton made about 17,000 barrels of beer in 2018, up from 11,500 in 2017. The company expects to produce upwards of 25,000 barrels in 2019 but will have the capacity to make 30,000 barrels.

In late December, Braxton announced the launch of Vive Hard Seltzer. The product will be sold in 12 oz. slim cans, which led the company to invest in a new canning line capable of filling those packages.

“There’s no doubt that today’s customer is changing the way they consume alcoholic beverages,” Rouse said in a press release announcing the launch of Vive last month. “We had a long talk with our team about this move and couldn’t be more thrilled to bring to life a brand that celebrates the passion and craft that we bring to our beer every day.”

In addition to the Vive Hard Seltzer line, Braxton recently launched a new year-round New England-style IPA, called Tropic Flare. Four-packs of 12 oz. cans sell for a suggested retail price of $9.99.

Brewbound named Braxton Brewing a “Rising Star” at its 2018 Brewbound Live business conference. The award was given to five breweries that demonstrated an ability to thrive in an increasingly crowded craft beer environment.

Braxton Brewing Co. Makes Big Moves with $5 Million Expansion

Kentucky’s Braxton Brewing Co. Announces Plans for Growth with New Equipment, Rooftop Taproom Expansion

COVINGTON, KY – Braxton Brewing Co., a local brewery with national recognition, announced major development plans to expand its Covington, Kentucky headquarters. Coming the summer of 2019, the 5,000-square foot rooftop bar, along with increased production capacity, will allow for the brewery to produce up to 30,000 barrels and ultimately serve the rest of the states of Tennessee and Ohio. Not only will this $5 million expansion help Braxton reach even more craft beer lovers, but will also further support the community of Covington at large. Currently under construction, the rooftop deck will offer guests both an indoor and outdoor experience where they can enjoy Braxton’s renowned craft beer and the views of Covington and Cincinnati.

Covington was Braxton’s first home. While this expansion to the brewery’s headquarters cements the city as Braxton’s forever home, it also challenges industry standards. From Braxton’s establishment, it was a brewery intended to make a material impact on a very fast-growing industry. The entire story of Braxton Brewing Co. mimics the American Dream with a commitment to maintaining a fast paced, high growth and to creating something new and special. With that in mind, the Braxton Brewing Co. team carefully considered where it wanted to take its success in 2019. Those plans lead the company to an aggressive development plan, keeping it nimble enough to be proactive in the face of the industry’s unprecedented changes.

Among over 8,000 breweries in America, many are closing. In fact, more breweries have closed of late than in years prior. In considering the next phase for Braxton, it was clear the 5,000-square foot rooftop deck would help to cement it as a premier brewery and as a true innovator.

The brewery’s rooftop taproom expansion was a decision based on the company’s desire to bring Braxton to a greater number of craft beer enthusiasts. In fact, Braxton Brewing Co. has shared hopes to continue growth with broadened distribution into Knoxville and Eastern Tennessee.

“Braxton’s new rooftop taproom will be an exciting addition to Covington, and it’s a great way to further stimulate the community, both culturally and economically,” shares, Covington’s Mayor, Joe Meyer. “We’re proud to have Braxton as a mainstay. This expansion is yet another example of the company’s responsibility and love for its home, right here in Covington.”

Hub+Weber Architecture, Covington’s oldest architecture firm, will design the taproom’s amenities and features.

“Covington has embraced us from day one and has literally built up the city around the location of our brewery. We really wanted to do something special to not only celebrate Braxton, but to also celebrate the city,” shares Jake Rouse, CEO of Braxton Brewing. “As we continue to grow, we’re also looking forward to serving current guests and new friends throughout the area as well as Knoxville and Eastern Tennessee — while growing our footprint and production capacity. This allows us to establish ourselves as an even stronger mainstay in the community and industry at large.”

