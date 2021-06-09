Bent Water Brewing Company Expands Distribution to Ohio

LYNN, Mass. – Bent Water Brewing Company will soon be available in the state of Ohio. While the brewery has expanded significantly over the past year, adding several states to its distribution footprint, the expansion to Ohio holds special significance for the brewery.

“I’m from a “Friday Night Lights” type of town in Ohio,” explained Aaron Reames, Co-founder and President of Bent Water Brewing. “In a sense, though we opened in Massachusetts, the brewery was really born in Ohio. That’s where I fell in love with science as a kid working in my dad’s lab, as well as the labs of The Ohio State University. Later, that fascination with science led me toward homebrewing. My love for beer really grew out of an interest in understanding how yeast metabolizes and how ingredients are scientifically manipulated to ultimately make beer.”

The homebrewing bug stuck with Reames and years later, after moving to Massachusetts, he approached a group of friends to partner with him to open Bent Water.

“Several of us started the brewery together, but this was always Aaron’s baby,” commented Bent Water Co-founder and Creative Director Mike Shaugnessy. “It was his idea, and he brought the rest of us on board with him. So by expanding to Ohio, we really are going back to the roots of the brewery, where the idea originated.”

Consistently focused on quality, Bent Water’s attention to this area received national recognition last year in the form of top beer ratings from the highly respected beer reviewers at Craft Beer & Brewing and Wine Enthusiast. Thunder Funk (a West Coast style IPA), Sluice Juice (a New England IPA), Equivalent Exchange (a New England Double IPA), Premium Lager (a Pre-Prohibition style lager) and Jolene (an American porter) all received ‘Excellent’ or Superb’ ratings in blind taste tests.

Additionally, in 2020, Bent Water expanded its distribution beyond Massachusetts and New Hampshire, adding Florida, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island. Earlier this year, its beverages became available in New Jersey as well.

But it’s always been Ohio that Reames has had his sights set on.

“This feels like coming home,” continued Reames. “I’ve wanted to have Bent Water available in Ohio for as long as we’ve been open. Some of the most special moments in my life have happened in Ohio. I attended the Ohio State University. My wife Jen is also from Ohio and we grew up together. Most of my family is still in the state, so we visit often. Though we ended up moving to Massachusetts, my heart is still in the Buckeye State.”

Ohio will become the seventh state to sell Bent Water beer, and the first in the Midwest.

Bent Water will enter the state with its three most popular flagship beers: Sluice Juice, Thunder Funk, and Double Thunder Funk, a West Coast-style DIPA that is referred to as the ‘big brother’ of Thunder Funk.

Bent Water Brewing will be distributed throughout Ohio via a partnership with Premium Beverage Supply.

