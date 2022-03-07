Tennessee Brew Works and Turner Häus Brewery Collaborate on Gazelle Hazy IPA

NASHVILLE, Tenn.– Nashville-based craft brewery Tennessee Brew Works and Chicago-based Turner Häus Brewery have partnered to celebrate Women’s History Month and the craft brewing community with the release of their collaboration beer, Gazelle Hazy IPA. The Double India Pale Ale honors all of the legendary Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) female athletes both past and present.

Gazelle Hazy IPA is an 8-percent, ABV Double India Pale Ale that utilizes preeminent hops, including Waimea, Strata, Idaho 7, and Cashmere. The IPA is dominated by citrus and tropical fruit notes.

Like all Tennessee Brew Works beers, this label was created by a local artist, Tennessee State University Professor, Sam Dunson. This collaboration between Turner Häus Brewery of Chicago and Tennessee Brew Works pays homage to the legendary HBCU female athletes both past and present. The label depicts Erika Motley, also a track star, and symbolizes the impact HBCU women athletes have made on generations of athletes.

“It’s great to release a beer honoring women HBCU track athletes for women’s history month. Often women, and especially Black women, are not given the spotlight in the beer industry. It’s great to have such a fantastic beer to highlight women of color,” said Blair Turner-Aikens, co-founder Turner Haus Brewery.

The Gazelle Hazy IPA is dropping 11 a.m. this Friday, March 5, at Tennessee Brew Works’ Taproom, 809 Ewing Ave in Nashville, along with limited retailers throughout Tennessee the following week. It will also be released in Chicago at Alulu Brewery & Pub, 2011 S Laflin Street, at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 18.

ABOUT TURNER HAUS BREWERY

The Turner Häus Brewery concept was founded with the mission to celebrate community through craft beer by providing a fun, welcoming environment for craft beer enthusiasts and homebrewers alike. We cater to beer drinkers, homebrewers and our community, which includes the revitalization of our neighborhood in the historic Bronzeville district of South Side Chicago, Illinois. To learn more, visit Turner Häus Brewery at turnerhausbrew.com.

ABOUT TENNESSEE BREW WORKS

Tennessee Brew Works was founded in 2013 with a mission to create high quality craft beer that pays homage to the land, traditions, and culture of Tennessee. Tennessee Brew Works introduced the state’s first All-Tennessee grain beers in 2018 with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture. Their all-Tennessee grain Tennessee State Park Blonde Ale, created in 2017, benefits the Tennessee State Parks Conservancy and the preservation of the state’s 57 State Parks. Tennessee Brew Works brews beers using only natural ingredients and source them from local farms whenever possible. Tennessee Brew Works is owned and operated by folks in Tennessee. They are guided by their motto: “We work hard to create high quality craft beer that makes Tennessee proud. Our culture places importance on family, friends, and community, and we hope you’ll be a part of it.” To learn more, visit Tennessee Brew Works at tnbrew.com.