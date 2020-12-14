Yuengling & American Eagle Foundation Expand Partnership to Protect U.S. National Symbol

POTTSVILLE, Pa. – D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., America’s Oldest Brewery, announces today that it will continue its partnership for a second year with the American Eagle Foundation (AEF), a leading nonprofit organization focused on the care and protection of the U.S. National Symbol, the Bald Eagle. Throughout the first year of the partnership, AEF has been able to advance their mission of education, conservation, and rehabilitation for the Bald Eagle.

“As America’s Oldest Brewery, we trace our traditions back over 190 years to when we were first founded as the Eagle Brewery. The eagle has become a symbol of our inspiration and quality, and we are committed to preserving this special bird for future generations,” said Debbie Yuengling, Employee Engagement & Culture Manager and 6thgeneration family member, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. “We are proud to build upon our partnership with the American Eagle Foundation for a second year to grow their successful programs and make a sustained impact. We look forward to helping them expand educational opportunities and support their efforts in building an Eagle hospital.”

To build upon the year-long partnership, Yuengling will continue taking part in the following initiatives:

Eagle Nest Cam: Yuengling will sponsor the AEF’s Northeast Florida Bald Eagle Nest Cam for a second year. Every year, thousands of viewers tune in to AEF’s high-definition, live-streaming nest cams to watch eaglets hatch and grow into magnificent Bald Eagles ready to take their first flights into the wild. The webcam offers unprecedented insight into the entire Bald Eagle nesting process and witness with great anticipation as two new eagles, Samson & Gabrielle, occupy the Bald Eagle nest, known as “The Hamlet.” To encourage education and curiosity around eagle preservation, the eagle cam webpage features a platform for viewers to ask questions and learn from knowledgeable experts.

Eaglet Release: Yuengling will be a “proud sponsor of” one eaglet and will partner with AEF’s breeding and rehabilitation programs to host a second annual eaglet release in 2021 to honor a fallen service member. Through AEF’s breeding and rehabilitation programs, hundreds of Bald Eagles have been cared for and released into the wild, contributing to the conservation success story of the American Bald Eagle. In 2020, Yuengling’s sponsored eagle was named “Lager.” Fans can follow the brewery and AEF on social media to learn about the 2021 eaglet releases.Donations:From December 1 to December 24, 2020, Yuengling will support AEF by encouraging consumer donations to support AEF’s mission when purchases are made at the Yuengling Gift Shop or the online store at Yuengling.com. Additionally, Yuengling will make a $25,000 donation to AEF to go towards expanding their educational programs.

National American Eagle Day: On June 20,2021, Yuengling will celebrate National American Eagle Day at its historic brewery in Pottsville, PA. Visitors will have the opportunity to witness a live Bald Eagle and connect with an eagle handler about the bird’s history and symbolism as well as its wildlife behaviors and role in the ecosystem. Fans can also participate in free brewery tours and learn about Yuengling’s 191-year-old history, including its beginnings as the Eagle Brewery. They can also explore the brewery’s hand-dug fermentation caves from the 1800s. AEF will also host a nationwide habitat cleanup initiative to ensure Bald Eaglehabitats remain safe nesting areas for future generations. Additional information can be found on americaneagleday.org.

“For more than 30 years, the American Eagle Foundation has been dedicated to protecting the Bald Eagle through conservation, education and rehabilitation programs,” said Jessica Hall, Executive Director, American Eagle Foundation. “This second-year partnership with Yuengling allows us to live out our mission in a sustainable way. The Bald Eagle has played a prominent role in Yuengling’s 190-year history and it feels like a natural fit to continue this partnership.”

In 1829, the Yuengling Brewery, originally named the Eagle Brewery, debuted the iconic eagle on its label and it has remained a prominent part of brand imagery ever since. Learn more about the Yuengling brand at Yuengling.com or by following @Yuengling on Facebook, @Yuengling_Beer on Twitter and @YuenglingBeer on Instagram.

About D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.

D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., America’s Oldest Brewery®, is family-owned and operated since 1829. Now sold in 22 states, production is supported by two breweries in Pottsville, PA and one in Tampa, FL. Principal beer brands include Yuengling® Traditional Lager, Light Lager, Black & Tan, Golden Pilsner, Premium, Light, Dark Brewed Porter, Lord Chesterfield Ale®, Oktoberfest, YuenglingHershey’s Chocolate Porter and new FLIGHT by Yuengling, the Next Generation of Light BeerTM. Get news, updates and access media images at https://www.yuengling.com/news

About American Eagle Foundation

Through educational outreach and a deeply passionate commitment to conservation, the American Eagle Foundation (a 501c 3) is dedicated to inspiring the national community to guard and protect the bald eagle and all North American birds of prey.