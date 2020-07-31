Whitman Brewery Releases Hard Seltzer

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Whitman Brewing is excited to announce their first can release, New World Water. Four-packs of this Hard Seltzer go on sale at 4PM on Thursday, July 30th at the brewery, located at 20 Lake Avenue in Saratoga Springs.

The new canning line was scheduled for setup by the manufacturer, Cask Global Canning Solutions, based out of Alberta, Canada, just days before the border was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This delayed the first canning run, but after many calls and video meetings with Cask, Head Brewer Nick Meyer had the machine up and running.

The first release is New World Water, a 5.14% ABV Hard Seltzer conditioned with over 200lbs of puréed strawberries, giving it a subtle pink hue and a slightly tart fruit flavor. “We are thrilled to finally be able to offer our loyal customers a packaged product. Hard Seltzer seemed like the perfect choice for summer, since it pairs well with outdoor cookouts and boating.” said Brewery Director, Keegan Dombrosky. New World Water is naturally gluten-free and is best enjoyed over ice.

Must be 21+ to purchase, masks and proper social distancing are required.

Whitman Brewing is a craft brewery located in downtown Saratoga Springs, NY. Serving approachable, yet sophisticated beers since 2019. @Whitman_Brewing | waltandwhitmanbrewing.com

https://www.waltandwhitmanbrewing.com