WeldWerks Brewing Co. to Provide Free Beer for Vaccinations and Host Vaccination Clinic

GREELEY, CO – As momentum for vaccinations decrease in Colorado, WeldWerks Brewing Co. wants to help by lending their resources and beer; the brewery is partnering with Weld County Department of Public Health & Environment to host a walk-in vaccination clinic on Saturday, May 22 from 1 to 5:30 p.m. at WeldWerks. Those that receive the vaccine will be rewarded with one free draft pour, as well as a limited edition “I Got Vaccinated” 16-oz can of beer to take home.

“Since the start of the pandemic, WeldWerks has been fully committed to doing whatever we can to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Last spring, that meant closing our taproom for on-site service before it was mandated and then quickly pivoting to help produce and distribute over 5,000 gallons of hand sanitizer, ” says WeldWerks Co-Owner and Head Brewer Neil Fisher.

“Now, as vaccine appointments are going unfilled across Colorado and availability is no longer a limiting factor, we’re seeing a strong correlation between higher case rates in counties where there are lower vaccination rates.”

As the CDC announced on May 13 that individuals who are fully vaccinated can resume activities prior to the pandemic, such as not wearing masks or having to physically distance (except when required by federal, state or local regulations and guidances), WeldWerks hopes to encourage more vaccinations in the state so that we can more quickly return to pre-pandemic times.

“We’re hoping we can lend our voice to highlight the value and importance of getting vaccinated, not just for the benefit of individuals, but for the sake of our entire community. Beyond public health and safety, which remains the highest priority for WeldWerks, the brewery also realizes there are tangible financial impacts to higher vaccination rates,” says Fisher. “With updated guidance from the CDC regarding masks, vaccinations provide the most effective and expedient path for a return to normalcy—and that includes bustling taprooms.”

Already vaccinated? Bring your vaccination card to the brewery starting on May 22 to receive your free can of “I Got Vaccinated.” This limited edition batch of the brewery’s flagship Hazy IPA Juicy Bits will be available to one can per person, while supplies last.Learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, including their safety, effectiveness and possible side effects via the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE)’s website.

