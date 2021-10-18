Volley Tequila Seltzer Launches New Packaging

Your cocktail should serve you. That’s why Volley, the award-winning tequila seltzer made with just three clean ingredients (100% blue agave tequila, sparkling water, and organic juice) announces the rollout of a packaging innovation featuring a foil topper. At last, a hard seltzer that is both clean on the inside and clean on the outside!

HOW WE SEE IT

“We started Volley because we weren’t seeing what we were looking for in the RTD market and felt the need to create a brand around ingredient transparency,” said Co-Founder Christopher Wirth. “The fact that the TTB doesn’t require ingredient labeling or nutritional facts like the FDA does, shocked us. Our packaging innovation is super exciting for us because of two things. First, it highlights the fact that you do need to flip the can since there is real, organic juice (never from concentrate) in there. Real juice settles, flip the can! Secondly, it allows our consumers to have peace of mind that the can they are putting their mouth on is void of any bacteria or germs which is especially important during a time of heightened concerns. Research shows disturbing amounts of bacteria can get onto cans through the supply chain on their way to consumers’ mouths. We’re on a mission to build the cleanest products possible and this is one step for us along the journey.”

CLEAN ON THE INSIDE, CLEAN ON THE OUTSIDE

Imagine the world’s best tequila seltzer. Now imagine it in a can. Whether enjoying a chilled Volley from the can or on the rocks, flipping the can before serving activates the real, organic juice that has settled at the bottom. This new foil topper packaging component conveys bold messaging reminding consumers to do the “Volley flip” for the optimum sipping experience. Each lid also contains educational facts about Volley underneath as part of the brand’s commitment to transparency. Real recognizes real — time to ditch the fakes!

WHAT’S INSIDE

Only the good stuff, no B.S. Volley is made with 100% blue agave tequila from the highlands of Jalisco, avoiding the potentially harmful additives of “mixto” tequila and other malt liquors. Mixed with 100% organic fruit juice never from concentrate, Volley is available in four classic flavors: Zesty Lime, Spicy Ginger, Sharp Grapefruit and Tropical Mango. We can’t choose a favorite, but we’ll let you try…

WHERE YOU CAN FIND US

The new packaging will hit shelves beginning October 1. Volley is now available in New York, New Jersey, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Arizona, South Carolina and Washington D.C., markets at a suggested retail price of $13.99 for a 4-pack variety or single flavor pack. Additionally, Volley ships nationwide through the ecommerce platform, 24-pack for $89.94 ($3.75/can).

ABOUT VOLLEY

Founded by industry experts and husband and wife, Christopher Wirth and Camila Soriano, Volley is a new line of award-winning tequila-based seltzers that combines three clean ingredients: 100% blue agave tequila, sparkling water and organic juice. As the first clean tequila seltzer on the market, Volley has eliminated commonly-used fake sugars, natural flavorings, essences and corn syrup (unlike most other canned offerings on the market). Mixed with 100% organic fruit juice never from concentrate, Volley is available in four classic flavors: Zesty Lime, Spicy Ginger, Sharp Grapefruit and Tropical Mango. Volley embodies its can-do minded values to outdoor sustainability through a proud partnership with Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics, a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting the outdoors.

For More Information:

https://drinkvolley.com/