vermont-cider-company-releases-woodchuck-pumpkin

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — Woodchuck Hard Cider is excited to announce that fan favorite Pumpkin is being released for a limited time to celebrate Fall the proper way. Woodchuck Pumpkin was previously a part of the Woodchuck Private Reserve line, and they are bringing it back with a slight twist. Pumpkin has been one of the ciders that fans consistently ask for when they tease other releases. Woodchuck’s Pumpkin had a true pumpkin taste different from the more familiar spiced pumpkin, this year’s pumpkin stays true to that with the addition of oak aging.

The naked pumpkin profile and oak aging plays perfectly against the red culinary apple varieties used in this cider. The cider is a light copper with aroma notes of oaky squash and butterscotch. Pumpkin has an earthy taste with hints of vanilla and caramel.

“When we look at our limited release plans each year, we listen to what our customer partners and fans are asking for,” said Bridget Blacklock, Vice President of Marketing. “Pumpkin has been a style that everyone requests so we wanted bring back the original pure pumpkin taste with new complexity to give our fans something special.”

Available in East and Central regions beginning in August, Pumpkin (5.5% ABV) will retail for $10.99 / 12oz 6 pack can. It will also be available in kegs. Enjoy a new take on this fan favorite from the brand that started the American cider revolution.