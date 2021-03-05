Urban South Brewery Releases Dragon Boots DIPA as Part of Pink Boots Collaboration

NEW ORLEANS — Just in time for International Women’s Day, Urban South Brewery will release a new brew today: Dragon Boots. This double IPA was brewed as part of the 2021 Pink Boots Collaboration Brew Day.

Approximately 20 women from Louisiana’s Zony Mash Beer Project, NOLA Brewing Company, Gnarly Barley Brewing and Brieux Carre´ Brewing Company joined forces with the Urban South team at the Tchoupitoulas Street brewery on February 9 to brew Dragon Boots. The fruited double IPA was brewed using dragon fruit and the 4th annual Pink Boots Collaboration Brew Day® hops blend, featuring Ahtanum, Cashmere, Citra, Loral and Sabro hops. The result is a tropical blend with herbal, citrus and woody aromatic qualities.

Pink Boots Collaboration Brew Day® is hosted by the Pink Boots Society, a group of female movers and shakers in the beverage industry working to inspire and encourage other women in the industry to advance their careers. The event involves chapter members coming together with supporting breweries to brew their chosen beer style.

Dragon Boots will be available for presale beginning today, Thursday, March 4 at 6:00 p.m. CT through Urban South’s online store, and will be available for purchase in person at the taproom beginning Friday, March 5 while supplies last. A portion of the proceeds from beer sales will go to Pink Boots Society to support educational scholarships and programming for its members.