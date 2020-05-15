Urban South Brewery Releases 45 Craft Beers During Bar and Restaurant Shutdown in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — The governor of Louisiana announced an order closing all bars and limiting restaurants on March 16, but that hasn’t stopped Urban South Brewery from serving their community in a responsible way. Since that date, New Orleans’ largest craft brewery has released 45 unique beers for fans to pick up and enjoy in the comfort of their own homes.

“We’ve had to adjust to the new normal, but we are still committed to our community and providing them with the beer they’ve come to know and love in as safe and easy a manner as possible,” said Jacob Landry, founder of Urban South Brewery. “Through our weekly beer releases, we’ve been able to give our team a creative outlet during this time, as well as give the public something new and exciting to look forward to every week.”

The Tchoupitoulas Street brewery will remain open for to-go beer sales only until further notice. Over the last eight weeks, customers have been able to place online orders for their favorite brews and pick up their order at the brewery anytime between 11:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. daily. Urban South will continue to release unique beer varieties, with weekly beer releases planned for the month of May. Fans can follow along on social media for updates on beer releases (@urbansouthbeer.)

Urban South – HTX, Urban South’s new satellite location, has also been focusing on its research and development efforts during city-wide bar and restaurant closures, releasing 28 beers in the Houston market.