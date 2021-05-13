Urban South Brewery Launches Distribution in Alabama

Alabama – Urban South Brewery, the largest craft brewery in New Orleans, is excited to announce that it will begin distributing a selection of its innovative beers in Alabama this month. Through a partnership with Budweiser-Busch, a variety of Urban South brews will be available in bars, restaurants and stores throughout the Alabama Gulf Coast region.

“Expanding our distribution footprint has been a key focus for Urban South this year,” said Kyle Huling, Co-Founder of Urban South Brewery. “So far we’ve added Northern Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee to the list, and we are grateful for our partners at Budweiser-Busch for helping us launch in this new market. Our goal is to brew innovative, high quality beer while embodying the traditions and values of the South, and Alabama fits perfectly into this vision.”

Urban South beer varieties that will be offered in the Alabama market include:

Holy Roller IPA – Urban South’s flagship bold, hazy IPA. Available on draft and in 6-packs.

Paradise Park American Lager – An affordable and easy-drinking lager for the everyday beer drinker. Available on draft, in 6-packs and 15-packs.

Lime Cucumber Gose – An unfiltered, kettle soured wheat beer with kosher salt, house pressed cucumber juice and lime. Available on draft and in 6-packs.

Rocket Pop Gose – Blue raspberry, cherry and lime come together for a tart and sweet fruited sour gose paying homage to the nostalgic summertime treat. Rocket Pop Gose is Urban South's summer seasonal beer and will be available on draft and in 6-packs.

Paradise Park Hard Seltzer – Hard seltzers from Urban South's newest line are gluten-free, under 100 calories, and feature real fruit with no added sugars. Variety 12-packs will be available featuring four 12-ounce cans of Lime Cucumber, Rocket Pop and Raspberry Limeade.

Urban South Brewery combines the heritage of European beer making with the brashness of new American styles, with the mission to inspire community and fellowship through the gospel of good beer. Founded in 2016, Urban South has deep roots in Louisiana and a new satellite location in Texas. The brewery strives to embody the values and traditions of the Urban South while brewing the South’s most respected beer.

A number of launch events will take place throughout the week including tap takeovers and pub crawls. Events are currently scheduled for a variety of bars and restaurants in Mobile.

About Urban South Brewery

Founded in 2016, Urban South Brewery inspires community and fellowship through the gospel of good beer. With deep roots in Louisiana and a new satellite location in Texas, Urban South – HTX, the award-winning brewery is making its mark in the beer industry. Recent accolades include: 2020 U.S. Open Beverage Championship (Silver), 2020 Great American Beer Festival (Gold), 2020 Beer Army Awards (Gold and Silver), 2019 U.S. Beer Open Championships (Silver), 2019 Best of Craft Beer Awards (Bronze), and 2019 Beer Army Awards (Gold and Silver). Urban South prides itself on being a strong community partner, and – with a belief that beer is a family affair – the brewery features a family-friendly taproom.

For More Information:

https://urbansouthbrewery.com