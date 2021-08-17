Two Roots Brewing Expands Non-Alcoholic Beer Distribution in Northeast

SAN DIEGO – Non-alcoholic craft beer brewing pioneer Two Roots Brewing Co. announced its continued distribution expansion with products now sold to grocery stores, liquor stores, bars, and restaurants across the Northeast market. The company has signed an agreement with Sheehan Family Companies to cover Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont, and upstate New York following a successful launch earlier this year in Massachusetts. Retailers are currently placing orders and products are hitting the shelves.

Recognized as a leader in the high-growth non-alc craft beer category, Two Roots is the only non-alcoholic craft brewer to win back-to-back medals at the Great American Beer Festival®. The launch includes their three core non-alcoholic craft beers, including 2019 Gold Medal winner Enough Said, a crisp Helles, 2020 Bronze Medal winner Straight Drank, a West Coast-style IPA, and New West, an East meets West style IPA. All three styles are available in six-packs of 12 oz. cans. The expansion now brings Two Roots availability directly to a total of ten states. (including California, Michigan, and Arizona).

“We are thrilled to partner with the Sheehan Family Companies in these key states as we execute our expansion plan across the country,” said Ron Goodson, President and CEO, Two Roots Brewing Co. “and CEO of Two Roots Brewing Co. The robust Sheehan distribution network, their strong retail partner relationships, and attention to our brand in the market will continue to accelerate the popularity of the non-alc craft beer growth phenomena. We are extremely confident in how Sheehan will represent Two Roots to meet the growing consumer demand for our ultra-premium, non-alc craft beer.”

“The non-alcoholic craft beer category continues to be in high demand,” said Robert Hodson, Director of Corporate Brand Management, Sheehan Family Companies. “The Sheehan Family Companies is excited to expand our partnership with Two Roots, bringing their incredible non-alcoholic craft beer offering to retailers and consumers across the Northeast region.”

About Two Roots Brewing Co.

Winner of Gold and Bronze at the Great American Beer Festival® and Silver and Bronze at the Australian International Beer Awards, Two Roots Brewing Co. is unwavering in its dedication to quality, using only the finest hops and malts, unique brewing process, and dealcoholization technology, resulting in an award-winning non-alcoholic craft beer. The company operates breweries in San Diego, CA, and Auburn Hills, MI.

For More Information:

https://www.tworootsbrewingco.com