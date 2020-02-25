Two Cincinnati Businesses Team Up to Bring Fans a Brand New, Handcrafted Collaboration

CINCINNATI, OH – Braxton Brewing Co., a local brewery with national recognition, and Graeter’s Ice Cream, a family owned craft ice cream maker since 1870, are releasing a new innovation that brings two beloved Cincinnati brands together once again.

On Friday, February 28th, Graeter’s Black Cherry Chocolate Chip White Stout will be available at a tapping and release party at Braxton Brewing Co. Beginning March 2nd, consumers will also be able to purchase 16oz 4-packs of the limited edition beer in Kroger stores throughout Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, Columbus, Dayton, Louisville and Lexington at an SRP of $13.99. This white stout continues the partnership between Graeter’s Ice Cream and Braxton Brewing Co., and ultimately speaks to the brands’ desire for innovation, collaboration and continued growth, celebrating the cities in which they have laid their foundations: Cincinnati and Covington.

Braxton’s Graeter’s Black Cherry Chocolate Chip White Stout is brewed to be a decadent dessert beer, crafted with notes of sweet black cherries, rich dark chocolate and an indulgent, medium-bodied white stout. Hailing flavors from Graeter’s iconic Black Cherry Chocolate Chip Ice Cream, the new innovation from Braxton is handcrafted to be reminiscent of one of America’s most memorable desserts: the chocolate covered cherry.

“It’s always a privilege for us to be able to lend our flavors and expertise to something as innovative and as fun as our collaborations with Braxton,” shares Bob Graeter, fourth-generation owner of Graeter’s Ice Cream. “This year’s Black Cherry Chocolate Chip White Stout is a welcome addition to our current Braxton-Graeter’s collection of innovations. We’re reaching new consumers, helping a new generation to taste and fall in love with French Pot-made ice cream, and it’s stretching our creative approach to fan favorites, overall.”

“From the first Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip Milk Stout we made with Graeter’s to today’s Black Cherry Chocolate Chip White Stout, we’re proud to be able to honor Graeter’s in our unique way,” shares Jake Rouse, Co-Founder and CEO of Braxton Brewing. “Graeter’s is such an iconic Cincinnati brand that we’ve loved transforming it into a beer consumers can really fall in love with.”

Braxton Brewing Co. will host a weekend release party in the Taproom in Covington, spanning from Friday morning, February 28th to Sunday, March 1st. Guests will be able to experience a donut popup shop by Graeter’s Ice Cream, ice cream sampling throughout the weekend, a special visit from the Cincinnati Zoo on Sunday, and 4-packs available for purchase all weekend long.

About Braxton Brewing Company

Born in a garage, a passion for brewing has become an entrepreneurial obsession. Melding the age-old tradition of brewing beer and innovative new-age technology, dreams are born and fermented at Braxton Brewing Company. It is the hub of our lives and a place where we showcase our passion for brewing beer. It’s here, where our expert team holds every single pint of Braxton beer to the highest standard of excellence. And like the garage of our past, our new home is deeply rooted in the community of Covington, Kentucky. Braxton Brewing Company was also recently honored with Brewbound’s prestigious Rising Star Award. So, welcome. You’re witnessing a dream come to life.

About Graeter’s

Graeter’s Ice Cream, celebrating its 150th anniversary in 2020, produces craft ice cream using a French Pots, a small batch, artisanal method of production dating back over a century. Graeter’s has won the hearts of ice cream enthusiasts across the country as well as the respect of the nation’s most influential foodies. Tasted among 13 national brands, Graeter’s was voted the #1 Vanilla Ice Cream by MyRecipes.com in 2019.Famous for their signature chocolate chips, the Cincinnati-based company remains family owned and operated and continues to handcraft ice cream 2½ gallons at a time. Today, Graeter’s currently has 55 retail stores and ships over 300,000 pints annually for online mail order sales. Graeter’s can also be found in more than 4,000 grocery stores in 46 states. Visit www.graeters.comfor more information.