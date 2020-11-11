Twelve5 Beverage Company Announces REBEL Peppermint Mocha Hard Latte and Coffeehouse Concert

Neenah, Wis. – Twelve5 Beverage Company has released its REBEL Peppermint Mocha Hard Latte combining a creamy blend of Colombian coffee, chocolatey cocoa, real peppermint, and alcohol – just in time for winter. From ice skating, to snowshoeing, or cozying up around the fire, the REBEL Peppermint Mocha Hard Latte is a distinctly delectable beverage to take you to the fringes of extraordinary. Treat yourself to this cool, refreshing, and dangerously delicious limited-time flavor – perfect to satisfy your senses and unleash your inner rebel during the holidays.

Seasonal REBEL Peppermint Mocha Hard Latte

Coffeehouse peppermint flavor 100% Arabica coffeeNatural ingredientsCraft brewed malt beverage5% ABVNotes of coffee followed by a “cool and refreshing” peppermint finishREBEL Peppermint Mocha Hard Latte is currently available in over 40 states with more being added by year-end. The product can be purchased as cases, four-packs, and singles.

In addition to its launch of the limited-edition winter favorite, REBEL Hard Coffee is excited to announce its REBEL Coffeehouse Concert, Music & Mochas! REBEL Hard Coffee is calling coffee lovers of all kinds to curl up, get cozy, and enjoy a celebration of independent music for the independent spirit – right from your couch. The REBEL Coffeehouse Concert will premiere on Friday, November 20th at 5:30 p.m. central time and feature a virtual performance by Hillary Reynolds and her band, Peridot. Visit REBEL Hard Coffee’s Facebook and Instagram pages for more information.

To find the new and decidedly decadent hard coffee products this winter, visit the store locator at rebelhardcoffee.com/find.

About Twelve5 Beverage Company

REBEL Hard Coffee is produced by Twelve5 Beverage Company, the founders of the hard coffee category. Twelve5 Beverage Company was founded in 2018 with a focus on pioneering innovative products that meet the needs of changing consumer preferences. The launch of REBEL Hard Coffee in August 2020 marked an opportunity to expand Twelve5 Beverage Company’s products to a new audience. For more information, visit rebelhardcoffee.com.