Tröegs Independent Brewing Announces Summer Better Variety 15-pack

Hershey, PA – Tröegs Independent Brewing announces the release of its Summer Better variety 15-pack to celebrate the arrival of summer. The pack includes year-round favorites Perpetual IPA (the #1 selling IPA in Pennsylvania), Haze Charmer Hazy Pale Ale and Sunshine Pilsner as well as summer seasonal Field Study IPA.

Also included in the pack this year is Raspberry Lime Tart Ale, a brand new addition to the brewery’s Tart & Fruit series. Sweet, juicy red raspberries are the star of the show, while the addition of lime adds a tart and citrusy dimension. The use of Hornindal Kveik yeast lends subtle tropical notes to this refreshing, effervescent beer.

To coincide with the release of the Summer Better 15-pack, Tröegs has partnered with two fellow American makers to offer an amazing customer giveaway. The grand prize includes a Canyon PRO65 Quart Cooler, a Breeo Stainless Steel X Series 19 Smokeless Firepit, and a $500 Gift Card to stock up on beer and summer necessities. Ten runner-up winners will receive a Canyon PRO45 Cooler and a $200 gift card.

The Summer Better 15-pack and Raspberry Lime Tart Ale are both available everywhere Tröegs beer is sold. Use the brewery’s Brew Finder to locate these and other Tröegs beers.

https://troegs.com/summerbetter/